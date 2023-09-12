MBA Polymers opens new Cambridgeshire site

MBA Polymers UK announces major expansion with a new Cambridgeshire site designed to improve customer proposition.

× Expand MBA polymers

MBA Polymers UK, a plastics recycling company, is set to boost its customer proposition with the opening of a new, site in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire. The company says that the new site is a pivotal step in its mission to establish a comprehensive nationwide plastic recycling network, amid increased customer demand for lower carbon products.

The company claims that the new site is an important milestone in MBA Polymers UK's ambitious growth strategy. Leveraging years of plastics recycling expertise and tried-and-tested technologies, the site will accelerate the company’s ability to produce 100,000 tonnes of recycled plastics for its customers by 2030, while reducing demand on the Earth’s depleting resources and enabling manufacturers to not only meet but exceed evolving regulatory requirements.

As customers demand more sustainable products and business practices, MBA Polymers UK offers a unique solution to some of the most complex plastics waste streams – taking plastic bound for landfill and transforming it into high quality, recycled polymers. This expansion will not only enable MBA Polymers UK to supply a higher volume of these recycled polymers to meet the demand, but it will also support the company’s growing product portfolio, as it increases its colour range.

The company, which has been operating for over 10 years, delivers sustainable recycled plastics with carbon savings up to 85% (vs virgin equivalent) ‘without compromising on quality.’ Over the last decade, MBA Polymers UK has diverted in excess of 250,000 tonnes of plastic waste from landfill. With this new expansion, the company will have the capacity to grow this figure dramatically.

The new facility marks MBA Polymers UK's fourth location in the UK, joining its original Worksop site in Nottinghamshire, a separation line in Dover acquired in 2019, and the Duddeston site in West Midlands, established in 2022.

The Cambridgeshire plant will be operational from September 2023, creating 23 new staff positions.

Paul Mayhew, General Manager at MBA Polymers UK said: "We are delighted to announce our new facility in Cambridgeshire as the next exciting chapter in MBA Polymers UK’s story.

“Manufacturers know all too well that changes in regulations, consumer behaviour and the impact on the environment, means that increasing recycled content of products and creating circular products is now essential.

“The establishment of our fourth facility will significantly amplify our recycling capacities by 35%, diverting tonnes of plastics waste from landfill and providing high-quality recycled polymers back into the circular economy.

“We are dedicated to working with our customers to help them reach their sustainability goals, whilst keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum, in line with our ambitious commitment to become a net-zero business by 2040.”