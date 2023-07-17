MBA Polymers UK announces the appointment of Dean Lovell as Business Development Manager

MBA Polymers UK, has announced the appointment of Dean Lovell as Business Development Manager to support the roll out of its premium polymer range, including the recently launched ABS 4125 UL, amid increased global demand for lower carbon products.

With over 27 years of experience in the polymer manufacturing industry, Lovell has joined the company in a new role, based in the UK.

Lovell’s journey in polymers manufacturing began almost three decades ago when he first entered the field as a research and development specialist. Throughout his career, he has honed his skills in key account management, catering to customers in Europe and Asia, and driving impressive sales growth for a wide number of polymer products.

Lovell said: “My career started in Polymer research, development and production scale up, and the last 18 years have been on the commercial side, key account management and business development on a global scale.

"With increasing pressure from regulators and consumers, and a growing global plastic pollution crisis, it is more important than ever that manufacturers focus on reducing their carbon footprint by using more recycled plastics. MBA Polymers UK can help them achieve this. I’m really excited to be making the transition, from a background in virgin polymers, to joining a world-leading plastic recycler that is at the forefront of sustainability and creating a circular economy.”

The company says that as Dean steps into his new role, he brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and an extensive network of key contacts and suppliers.

Lovell added: “MBA Polymers UK has an impressive portfolio of top-quality recycled products, allowing businesses to meet their sustainability goals, ensuring that less plastic waste ends up in landfill and reducing CO2 emissions. I’m really excited to be joining MBA Polymers UK at such a dynamic time and can’t wait to get fully immersed in my role and make a real difference.”