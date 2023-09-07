MCC and KEBO to unveil IML system for medical applications at Fakuma

It is claimed that the ‘game-changing’ medical IML technology is redefining medical manufacturing and brings together the strengths of each partner to create a comprehensive solution that meets the stringent requirements of the medical industry. It is claimed that the Medical IML system offers unique features and benefits:

Highly accurate automation: The IML system combines ARBURG's injection moulding expertise with Beck Automation's automation solutions, aiming to ensure accurate and repeatable label positioning during the injection molding process. This level of accuracy minimizes waste and ensures consistent product quality.

Advanced vision inspection: Intravis brings in its vision inspection technology, which aims to ensure flawless high-quality products by detecting and rejecting defective products in real-time. This not only complies to legal requirements and industry regulations, but also guarantees patient safety.

interaction between hot runner & mould: Relying on well-proven IML design concepts and thanks to optimally laid out hot runner systems, it is claimed KEBOS’s high-performance IML mould achieves the ‘maximum’ productivity, top surface and gate quality and perfect straightness.

Labeling: MCC claims it brings its expertise in medical labelling to the fore and ensures that the labels used in the IML system guarantee efficiency and safe use through latest-generation IML, providing features such as temperature indicators and additional features such as sterilization and unique coding on the label.