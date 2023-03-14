Meraxis and Rialti enter strategic partnership

Swiss trading group Meraxis and Rialti, a European producer of polypropylene compounds, have entered into a strategic partnership. Meraxis will market Rialti's high-quality compounds and recompounds in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Together, the two companies will also aim to further advance the development and production of customer-specific recompounds.

× Expand Polyethylene stock image 902925660 Polyethylene

Elmar Schröter, Executive Director Recycling Materials said: Compounds & New Business Development at Meraxis."Rialti is a strong partner with many years of production experience, with whom we can further expand our recompound offering, On the one hand, our customers benefit from the broad portfolio of standard formulations. On the other hand, Rialti has got an excellent in-house laboratory where customized products are manufactured." The company says stability, fluidity and colour, for example, can be precisely adapted to customer needs, depending on the application. Both partners have their own research and development capacities. Meraxis also supports its customers in switching from prime to recycled material.

Massimo Dal Toso, founder and CEO of Rialti added: “A major advantage of Meraxis is its comprehensive know-how along the entire value chain,Not only do we complement each other very well as partners, but we also pursue common sustainability goals. Together, we contribute to a functioning circular economy by strengthening the recyclate market." PP recompounds are used heavily in the automotive industry, the furniture sector, and also in construction applications and household appliances. The companies argue that because polypropylene recycles so well, demand has skyrocketed in recent years.

Dr. Stefan Girschik, CEO of Meraxis added: "Rialti has access to secure sources of raw materials through its many years of market experience and partnerships, and is active in the same industries as we are, emphasizes "Rialti's recompounds are convincing not only because of their quality but also because of their contribution to reducing the industry’s CO2 emissions."