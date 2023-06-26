Meusburger offering customisable options

How customers create their customised item

The desired item is selected in the shop. Using the editing screen, guiding systems, ejectors, support pillars and many other standard parts can be customised. The company says that this is done easily by overwriting the automatically filled standard dimensions in the white fields. Then the customer receives an offer from their internal sales contact. The following products are available from Meusburger in custom dimensions:

Guiding elements

Inclined pins

Support pillars

Ejectors

Insulation boards

Locating rings

High temperature hoses

Regardless of which products the customer chooses to customise, the company claims that they benefit from fast offer and order processing as well as the usual high quality: