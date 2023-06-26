Meusburger offering customisable options

How customers create their customised item
Meusburger
The desired item is selected in the shop. Using the editing screen, guiding systems, ejectors, support pillars and many other standard parts can be customised. The company says that this is done easily by overwriting the automatically filled standard dimensions in the white fields. Then the customer receives an offer from their internal sales contact. The following products are available from Meusburger in custom dimensions:
- Guiding elements
- Inclined pins
- Support pillars
- Ejectors
- Insulation boards
- Locating rings
- High temperature hoses
Regardless of which products the customer chooses to customise, the company claims that they benefit from fast offer and order processing as well as the usual high quality:
- For example, a standard ejector can be ordered in a custom length using the ejector configurator. After configuration, both the price and the 3D data are directly available. The customer receives the chosen length with a tolerance of 0/+0.02 mm and sees the price of the product directly. The 3D data is also automatically adapted to the chosen length of the ejector.
- Insulation boards are also available not just in the desired width, thickness and length, but can also be produced according to a drawing.
- In the shop, Meusburger claims that all the specified drawing variants of locating rings can be replaced with customised dimensions. On top of that, Meusburger also claims it has has the right product for a wide range of applications in the high-temperature range. In addition to our standard items, high temperature hoses can also be ordered in custom lengths in the shop.