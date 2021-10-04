MGS TECHNICAL PLASTICS RECOGNISED FOR THEIR TEAM AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT

MGS Technical plastics Ltd, an injection moulding company based in Blackburn, Lancashire, won the People & Skills Award at the 2021 Northern Automotive Alliance (NAA) Awards.

× Expand Richard Stonehouse NAA Awards 2021

The People & Skills award recognises the commitment by MGS Technical Plastics for the development of skills across the company and judges of the award were impressed by the application of Plan on a Pages for employees.

Neil Garrity, Joint Managing Director, said: “The award last night was a fantastic achievement, what we set out to do 5 to 6 years ago on the training programme, we are now reaping the rewards. We are committed to the process of Plan on a Pages for our team, and it’s a driving force to focus on our business plan.”

“We see potential in everybody, we are developing technicians, toolmakers, mechanical engineers and developing skills, including personal, communication and management skills. The programme is an ongoing commitment for MGS and our employees.”

The event took place at The Mere Golf Resort and Spa, Cheshire on the 23rd of September and showcased the successes of vehicle manufacturers, supply chain companies and service providers in the region.

Paul Jones, NAA Chief Executive, commented: “It’s an understatement to say that this has been a challenging year for companies in the automotive industry, however all our Award winners have demonstrated an incredible resilience and have managed to thrive despite the various uncertainties of the business environment. Once again, the diversity of automotive companies in the Northern region has been showcased by our Award winners.”

Wes Jacklin, Chairman of Directors and Advisory Board, Northern Automotive Alliance, added: “The companies that entered the 2021 NAA Awards should all feel proud of their achievements during a period of challenges on multiple fronts. The NAA itself has also been effective in providing support to regional businesses during these unprecedented times. Moving forward, the Northern industry will be playing its part in addressing the next set of challenges, including the accelerating pace of the transition to electric vehicles, when the NAA can help to facilitate collaboration between different organisations to benefit from such opportunities.”