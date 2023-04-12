Milliken to showcase additive range at Interpack 2023

Milliken & Company, a globally recognized company in polymer additives and colourants, says it has the expertise and technology to help brand owners and converters achieve their sustainability objectives.
Milliken
Milliken’s Chemical Business manufactures a range of packaging optimization solutions focused on enhancing clarity, reducing weight, utilizing mono-materials, improving recyclability, providing UV protection and ensuring food safety. The company claims it draws ‘from the 4 Rs’ (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Replace) to guide its sustainability efforts in the market.
Cindy Boiter, president of Milliken’s Chemical Business said: “At Milliken, we see the impact sustainability can have on our communities now and in the future,” Cindy Boiter, president of Milliken’s Chemical Business. “That's why we're dedicated to being a partner to the industry on this journey.”
Milliken’s technology-driven additive portfolio will be on full display at Interpack 2023 (Hall 10/Stand C32) in Düsseldorf from 4-10 May. Attendees can stop by throughout the show to preview Milliken’s additive solutions and discuss potential product collaborations.
Wim Van De Velde, Global Vice President, Plastic Additives for Milliken added:“We aim to provide innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their sustainability objectives. Interpack 2023 offers attendees time to preview our portfolio, explore opportunities to collaborate, experience Techtalks and interact with our product offerings.”
A broad portfolio
Milliken specializes in optimizing the performance of polypropylene (PP) and recycled polypropylene (rPP), helping to make durable, lightweight resins a viable alternative to other, less-sustainable materials.
- DeltaMax performance modifiers and DeltaFlow viscosity modifiers aim to improve key aspects of PP impact copolymers and recycled PP. DeltaMax enhances the physical and flow properties of rPP, thereby enabling the use of more recycled content while also allowing converters to save energy. DeltaFlow, meanwhile, helps recyclers increase the melt flow rate of pre- and post-consumer rPP, thereby reducing energy use and advancing circularity.
- Hyperform HPN additives aim to help maximize the stiffness of pre- and post-consumer rPP without sacrificing impact. At the same time, Hyperform HPN additives help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions during production, enabling users to display the much-desired UL eco-label on thin-wall injection molded products.
- Millad NX 8000 ECO clarifying agent helps produce the durable, fully transparent, highly recyclable material known as NX UltraClear PP. Injection molders using the material can save both energy and money due to lower processing temperatures and faster cycle times than resin formulated using traditional clarifiers. This, in turn, boosts productivity and reduces carbon emissions[1], helping converters lower their overall carbon footprint while displaying the UL eco-label on their finished parts.