Milliken to showcase additive range at Interpack 2023

Milliken & Company, a globally recognized company in polymer additives and colourants, says it has the expertise and technology to help brand owners and converters achieve their sustainability objectives.

Milliken’s Chemical Business manufactures a range of packaging optimization solutions focused on enhancing clarity, reducing weight, utilizing mono-materials, improving recyclability, providing UV protection and ensuring food safety. The company claims it draws ‘from the 4 Rs’ (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Replace) to guide its sustainability efforts in the market.

Cindy Boiter, president of Milliken’s Chemical Business said: “At Milliken, we see the impact sustainability can have on our communities now and in the future,” Cindy Boiter, president of Milliken’s Chemical Business. “That's why we're dedicated to being a partner to the industry on this journey.”

Milliken’s technology-driven additive portfolio will be on full display at Interpack 2023 (Hall 10/Stand C32) in Düsseldorf from 4-10 May. Attendees can stop by throughout the show to preview Milliken’s additive solutions and discuss potential product collaborations.

Wim Van De Velde, Global Vice President, Plastic Additives for Milliken added:“We aim to provide innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their sustainability objectives. Interpack 2023 offers attendees time to preview our portfolio, explore opportunities to collaborate, experience Techtalks and interact with our product offerings.”

A broad portfolio

Milliken specializes in optimizing the performance of polypropylene (PP) and recycled polypropylene (rPP), helping to make durable, lightweight resins a viable alternative to other, less-sustainable materials.