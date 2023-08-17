MOULDFLO announces Chesterfield based Ferromatik UK as sales and service partner

Danish based flow monitoring and mould validation specialists ‘MOULDFLO’ have today officially announced Chesterfield based plastic processing equipment and ancillary supplier FERROMATIK UK as its official Sales and Service partner for the UK and Ireland.

× Expand Mouldflo And Ferromatik

Following a lengthy search and evaluation process supported by the Danish Trade Council in the UK, Ferromatik UK was shortlisted and then finally selected as MOULDFLO’s preferred partner of choice. MOULDFLO’s Head of Sales Anjum Parwaiz said: “Building on strong sales growth and the up and coming launch of complementing products for the monitoring, testing, validation, and maintenance of injection moulds, we recognised the need to strengthen our worldwide reseller network.

We were looking for a reseller in the UK who had the capability to install, integrate solutions and handle service and support of hardware and software. Ferromatik UK fitted the bill perfectly. In the past our resellers were suppliers of tool and maintenance components, retailers of DIY products and mould consumables, but our customers also need our knowledge of cooling and polymer processing. This is a prerequisite when asked to design a flow monitoring solution or mould validation system. Ferromatik have the capability and capacity to do training on top of installation, service, and support”.

For more than 50 years Ferromatik UK has been partnered with multiple brands, including Milacron and BMB, WEMO Automation and SELLA Thermodynamics.

Anjum added: “Our market research study showed that customers speak highly and value the service provided by the team of sales and service engineers at Ferromatik UK. This was clearly significant when selecting and finally appointing our new reseller for UK and Ireland”.