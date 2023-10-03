Netstal looks to freshen up brand ahead of Fakuma

Shortly before Fakuma in Friedrichshafen (Germany), Netstal is presenting itself with a new brand identity. The values Leading, Reliable and Value-creating form the core of the corporate brand. With a contemporary corporate design, this positioning is consistently communicated to the outside world. The self-formulated mission is to sustainably maximize the added value of customers from the strategic application fields of thin-wall packaging, closures, PET preforms and medical technology.

The new message to the target groups is expressed in the new brand claim: Your best choice. What sounds like a promise can also be understood as a motivating encouragement. Renzo Davatz, CEO of Netstal and member of the executive management team of KraussMaffei, on the new brand identity: "Anyone who chooses Netstal receives not only leading injection molding technology of the highest Swiss quality but also a reliable partnership at eye level. In this context, increasing the production efficiency of our customers is always the highest goal." The new claim is also intended to influence other target groups. "Today the shortage of skilled employees is an urgent challenge. More than ever, we want to present ourselves as an attractive employer, retain existing employees and attract new talent," emphasizes Renzo Davatz.

Seizing new opportunities and solving challenges sustainably

The heart of the new corporate design is the graphically revised company logo. "In modernizing it, we have been careful to respect Netstal's long tradition. Clearly recognizable remains the familiar diamond shape, which has been opened up on the sides and forms a harmonious frame for the lettering," says Michael Birchler, Head of Marketing and Communications at Netstal. "In a figurative sense, this also says that we are opening ourselves up to new opportunities and challenges. These include topics such as digitalization and sustainability or the conscious use of the valuable plastic material. At the same time, we remain true to our core competence, and that is the injection molding machine," adds Renzo Davatz.

New homepage offers practical customer benefits

On the new Netstal website, customers, partners, and job seekers can gather information and get in touch with the company. The company says that a highlight for customers and interested parties is the new download centre, where technical data is available for all current series of Netstal injection moulding machines. With user-oriented filter options, the selection can be narrowed down according to application area, drive technology, shot weight and tie-bar distance. The data sheets are available for download with either metric or imperial units of measurement. "We want to reduce hurdles and provide our customers and interested parties with the best possible support in the planning phase. That's why we are also opening in this regard and making the required data freely available on the internet," explains Wolfgang Zangerle, Head of Business Intelligence at Netstal.

Injection molding machines reflect the new look

With the switch to the latest Axos 9 controller generation, Netstal has also applied its new corporate design to the current machine portfolio. The dominant colors of the covers are dark blue and white. Three-dimensional logos in chrome steel look emphasize the high quality and independence of Netstal machines. Large window areas continue to provide exciting insights into the fascinating inner workings of the robustly designed clamping units of Netstal machines, all of which are equipped with toggle lever technology. Customers and interested parties are invited to see the new design concept in person for the first time at Fakuma.

Netstal at Fakuma

Renzo Davatz: "Exhibitions are and remain particularly important events for us. Nowhere else do we meet so many customers in just a few days. We wanted to create the best setting for these important personal encounters. We have succeeded in doing so with our new Netstal booth concept." The company says that environmental protection, is firmly anchored in Netstal's corporate policy as part of sustainability, also enjoys high priority in the field of events and exhibitions: the structural implementation of the new booth follows the philosophy of reuse, recycle and replace with many specific elements that will be reused at future fairs and the recycling of materials that can only be used once.

The company will be located in Hall B3 at Booth B3-3119 at Fakuma.