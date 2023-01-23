German Plastics Center to evolve and restructure

The German Plastics Center (SKZ) is focusing on restructure in what it sees as the natural next step. In doing so, the company believes it will continue to grow and serve its customer base successfully.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

SKZ was founded in 1961, and the German Plastics Centre gained industry accreditation three years later.

The range of functions the company has undertaken during this time has expended, SKZ claims that restructure and change is necessary to function in a modern environment.

The company points to the fact that SKZ-Testing and ASO-the company’s analytical and testing labs are now key areas of the business, with research and development, education and training and networking vital for the company’s strategy moving forward.

Dr. Pauline Iden, designated chair of the supervisory board said: "One of SKZ's great strengths is its ability to adapt and change."

SKZ claims Dr. Thomas Hochrein, Managing Director for SKZ-Testing and ASO GmbH is pursuing a stringent and comprehensive plan of action in regards to company strategy. according to the company Hochrein has made significant improvements to SKZ's research & development and training and education business units over the past five years.

Hochrein said: "Within a very short time, we want to present ourselves as an attractive partner not only for our existing customers, but also for numerous new customers. In order to achieve this, we will focus even more on the customer and the various industries we serve in the future."

Restructuring measures are currently underway within the SKZ Group, with the aim of creating greater synergy between the divisions of the company.

The company claims that a restructure will provide greater support for customers and partners, an industry-focused customer and project management team will be established, alongside a sales department to help with the process.

Capacity utilisation in the laboratory areas is also set to be increased and ‘improved’ with the aim of increasing productivity. In addition to the expansion of existing business areas, new target industries and business models are currently being considered by SKZ.

Dr. Martin Bastian added: "In this way, the SKZ would like to manifest its business strategy based on sustainability in this segment as well, in order to continue to be a proven partner and pioneer for the industry and its customers in the future. True to the SKZ motto 'We solve this with certainty!', this task will certainly be mastered with flying colours as well."

The development of the SKZ Group’s changes appear to be paying dividend, with a forecast turnover of over € 42 million, which would be a record profit for the company.