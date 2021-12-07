Peerless Plastics & Coatings celebrates Plastics Industry Award

Peerless Plastics & Coatings is celebrating having won a prestigious Plastics Industry Award for their MicroGuard™ Anti-Microbial range of protective, hard coatings, winning the Materials Innovation Award 2021.

Winners of the Plastics Industry Awards 2021 awards were announced Thursday night (2nd December) by comedian Simon Evans at a black-tie gala evening, live streamed from the Waldorf Hilton in London. In announcing the Materials Innovation Award, Judges praised the MicroGuard™ Anti-Microbial project “as an exceptional piece of development for a demanding application”. With 8 finalists it was one of the largest and most hotly contested categories.

“We are very pleased to have won this national award and gain industry recognition. This award belongs to everyone at Peerless Plastics & Coatings and I am very proud of our team who have worked extremely hard over the last couple of years, servicing our customers across many areas of industry…” said Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, Managing Director.

“…Within this MicroGuard™ Anti-Microbial range we now have an Optically Clear hard coating, together with a Matt hard coating and a specialist Anti-Fog/Anti-Microbial coating. Having formulated this range of coatings and proven their performance against a variety of bacteria and viruses we have developed new applications and worked with customers in the UK and Europe on a wide range of projects where superior surface performance is required. Some of the Anti-microbial products launched over the last 18 months include Anti-Fog PPE & Police public order helmet visors, Anti-Fog respirator mouth covers, Covid Screens, desk/table covers and wall cladding.

In addition to Anti-Microbial properties, our coatings make plastics more sustainable by improving surface hardness and chemical resistance, allowing plastic products to stand up against day to day wear & tear and cleaning regimes, extending their useful life...”

Launched in 2001, and held annually in London, the Plastics Industry Awards are dedicated to rewarding innovation and exceptional performance in an increasingly competitive market. Sixteen categories cover materials usage, product design, manufacturing, training and environmental performance, and entries are judged by a panel of industry experts.