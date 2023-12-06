Pemsa Launches Innovative Insulating Cable Management System: Metatray

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Innovative Design : Metatray offers a range of sizes and features, including perforated and solid versions, tailored for various applications, enhancing ease of installation and longevity.

: Crafted from 100% recyclable materials, Metatray aligns with sustainable practices, free of hazardous substances and utilizing eco-friendly packaging. Compliance and Versatility: Metatray meets rigorous international standards, including REACH and ROHS III, and caters to multiple sectors like renewable energy, telecommunications, and electric mobility.

Pemsa, a renowned player in the cable management system industry, has introduced a new range of insulated cable trays, named Metatray. This latest offering represents a significant advancement in the industry, consolidating Pemsa's position as a leading innovator in cable management solutions.

Innovative Features and Design Metatray stands out with its unique features and design. It is meticulously crafted to enhance ease of use for installers and end-users, aiming to improve performance in installation and lifespan. The product range includes various sizes and accessories, offering both perforated and solid versions, catering to different spatial and environmental needs. The versatility of Metatray allows for maximum functionality, making it adaptable to a wide array of sectors and environments.

Environmental Responsibility and Sustainability In line with Pemsa's commitment to sustainability, Metatray is produced using 100% recyclable raw materials. The absence of hazardous substances in its composition aligns with the company's environmental ethos. Furthermore, its packaging is also environmentally friendly, using cardboard made from 100% recycled materials. This sustainable approach significantly contributes to reducing the carbon footprint, underscoring Pemsa's dedication to preserving the environment.

Compliance with International Standards Metatray complies with various international directives and standards, including REACH and ROHS III, ensuring that it is free from hazardous substances like phthalates, silicones, and lead. It also meets the criteria of the Low Voltage Directive 2014/35/EU and the Electrical and Equipment (Safety) Regulations directive 2016. Additionally, Metatray has received the IECEE CB SCHEME Certification, affirming its adherence to product standards IEC 61537 and EN 50085.

Wide-Ranging Applications Across Sectors The Metatray range is not only versatile in its design but also in its application. It is ideal for use in various sectors, including water treatment, chemical and petrochemical industries, renewable energy, photovoltaics, telecommunications, and electric mobility, particularly in vehicle charging stations. Its excellent performance in corrosive environments and resistance to UV radiation makes it a robust solution for demanding standards in these diverse sectors.

About Pemsa Pemsa has been a key player in the cable management system industry for over 50 years, known for its rigorous quality standards and innovative solutions. With the launch of Metatray, Pemsa continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and meeting the diverse needs of industries worldwide.

For more information on Metatray and other Pemsa products, interested parties can refer to the system presentation catalogue available on their website.