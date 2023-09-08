Plastics Industry Awards 2023 finalists announced

More than 70 finalists across 14 categories have been shortlisted for the Plastics Industry Awards 2023 awards.

The winners will be announced at a black tie gala evening with live entertainment at the Intercontinental London Park Lane on Friday 17th November.

Celebrating their 22nd anniversary in 2023, the Plastics Industry Awards recognise the many ways in which plastics product design, manufacture and recycling contribute to successful and sustainable innovation in everything from medical devices and electronics to packaging and automotive components.

Companies and individuals on the shortlist include product designers, OEM manufacturers, suppliers, plastics processors, consultants, apprentices and trainees from across the plastics sector in the UK and Ireland.

Finalists for the Best Product Design Award sponsored by Distrupol include a bespoke colostomy bag, a vertical farming tray, a vacuum cleaner, a construction safety hole cover and a window trickle vent. The vertical farming tray has also been shortlisted for Best Recycled Plastic Product, alongside a Bluetooth speaker, a classroom chair, a full body dryer, circular packaging and a drainage access chamber.

The sustainable use of plastics is a core consideration for the judging of all awards, and no less than seven projects have been shortlisted for the new category of Sustainability Initiative of the Year sponsored by KraussMaffei Group UK including: Adreco Plastics and CURIO Group, Elite Plastics, Greenback Recycling Technologies, Inoplas Technology, Matrix Plastics, Peerless Plastics & Coatings and Polystar Plastics.

Four individuals have been nominated in the new category of Rising Star: Rowan Fletcher of IPL Global, Daniel Kelk of Plastek UK, Luke Parsons of Summit Systems and Luke Brown MSc also from IPL Global.

Six have qualified for the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Meusburger, and supported with a cash prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA): Leah Ebbs of OGM, Cody Etchells of Complexa HPE, Youssef Hafid of Pentagon Plastics, Nathan Hensley of Reliance Worldwide Corporation, Rebekah Parsons - Tex Plastics, Sierra 57 Consult and Benjamin Smith of Berry Norwich.

Five companies have been shortlisted for the highly coveted Processor of the Year Award sponsored by ENGEL UK. They are: MGS Technical Plastics, OGM, Pentagon Plastics, Plastek UK and Polystar Plastics.

The Prime Machinery Supplier Partnership, sponsored by Interplas, is particularly hotly contested this year, according to organisers. With no less than eight submissions shortlisted. Four entries have been shortlisted for the Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker category sponsored by HASCO and a further four have made it through in the Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery category sponsored by PlastikCity.

The Plastics Industry Ambassador Award winner will also be announced on the evening of 17th November.

Interplas is sponsoring the champagne reception in celebration of its 75th anniversary this year. The after-show entertainment and party are sponsored by ENGEL UK and KraussMaffei Group UK are sponsoring the winners’ champagne prizes. Arburg is sponsoring the Charity Casino at the event, with all funds raised going to Myton Hospice, which serves the area around Coventry, Rugby and Warwick. The casino winner’s prize is a luxury dining experience at The Shard in London.

The awards also enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), and Sustainable Plastics magazine and website, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.

A limited number of tables for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are currently available via the website or from the Plastics Industry Awards stand at Interplas (J85 in Hall 4).

Plastics Industry Awards 2023 Finalists:

Apprentice or Trainee Award

Leah Ebbs, OGM

Cody Etchells, Complexa HPE

Youssef Hafid, Pentagon Plastics

Nathan Hensley, Reliance Worldwide Corporation

Rebekah Parsons - Tex Plastics, Sierra 57 Consult

Benjamin Smith, Berry Norwich

Best Business Initiative

Big Bear Plastic Products

IPL Global

Matrix Plastics

MGS Technical Plastics

Sierra 57 Consult

WHS Plastics

Best Product Design

Boople, Kenneth Thornton

JFC-IPL 97% Recycled Vertical Farming Tray, IPL Global

Holewise Medium Cover, FSW Design

Hoover HL5 Upright vacuum cleaner, Smallfry Industrial Design

Link Vent 4000, Glazpart

Best Recycled Plastic Product

gomi speaker, gomi

KI Postura+ 50% Recycled Chair, IPL Global

JFC-IPL 97% Recycled Vertical Farming Tray, IPL Global

iDry, Distrupol

ReZorce® Circular Packaging, Zotefoams

SubTerra, Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation

Best Technology Application

Ampacet

Kabel.Consult.Ing

Microban

Greenback Recycling Technologies

Best Training & Development Programme

Jaguar Land Rover with ENGEL UK, Resinex, Sumitomo Demag and WHS Plastics

MGS Technical Plastics

Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec and Sierra 57 Consult

Talisman Plastics and Sierra 57 Consult

Materials Innovation Award

Ampacet

Denimolite

Nordic Plast

Processor Award

MGS Technical Plastics

OGM

Pentagon Plastics

Plastek UK

Polystar Plastics

Rising Star

Rowan Fletcher, IPL Global

Daniel Kelk, Plastek UK

Luke Parsons, Summit Systems

Luke Brown MSc, IPL Global