The joint Arkema-Académie des sciences Prize for Innovation in Chemistry for Sustainable Materials, in the sum of €25,000, is intended to reward a scientist of international standing in the field of materials.

× Expand Arkema and the Académie des sciences launch prize for innovation in chemistry for sustainable materials L-R: Antoine Triller, from the Académie des sciences; Denis Bortzmeyer, Arkema scientific Director; Odile Eisenstein, Member of the Académie des sciences; Armand Ajdari, Arkema Group R&D CTO; and Etienne Ghys, from the Académie des sciences.

It specifically rewards scientific work that contributes to the development of innovative materials at the service of environmental protection and sustainability. This could include bio-sourced, recyclable, high-performance, and lightweight materials for renewable energy, sustainable construction, or mobility.

Arkema is keen to encourage research in these areas, which are key for society at large, by joining forces with the prestigious Académie des sciences. With its multidisciplinary approach and very high academic standards, the academy is committed to scientific development, promotes science education, and fosters the transfer of knowledge and international co-operation.

Due to the generosity of donors and of both public and private partners, the Académie des sciences awards numerous prizes, scholarships and medals every year. These awards honour accomplished scientists or support young researchers early on in their careers. Through these awards, the Académie des sciences directly contributes to its mission of championing the world of science.

Armand Ajdari, Arkema Group R&D CTO, said: “This prize will reward highly talented scientists working to improve the environment. It is perfectly in line with Arkema’s new brand signature: ‘Innovative Materials for a Sustainable World’. It reflects our belief that scientific research and technological innovation will be major contributors to the positive development of society.”

Patrick Flandrin, President of the Académie des sciences, added: “The Académie des sciences is particularly committed to encouraging major scientific advances, including those that matter to society. By creating this Prize for Innovation in Chemistry for Sustainable Materials, in partnership with Arkema, the Académie des sciences demonstrates its concern for environmental protection and sustainability.”

The prize will be awarded annually for scientific breakthroughs in the development, understanding or application of sustainable materials that lead to major environmental benefits.

The Académie des sciences will launch a call for proposals at the beginning of the year, specifying the terms for submitting and presenting applications.