Chase Plastics grows fast to meet demand for packaging recyclates

The recycler, a recipient of £1m in UK Government funding under the Resource Action Fund, has increased plastic packaging recycling volumes with the installation of a new recycling line.

Chase Plastics’ success, underpinned by the demand for rPE generated by the Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT), has also been supported by the business improvement programme undertaken since acquisition in 2018.

In addition to increasing recycling capacity, the grant awarded by WRAP, which administers the fund on behalf of Defra, enables the further development of Chase Plastics’ Recothene rPE range.

Designed to incentivise manufacturers to use recycled content the PPT has fuelled the clamour for high quality recyclates that do not compromise the performance levels of plastic packaging.

Through the expansion of its Recothene range, Chase Plastics can better support customers redesigning high performance packaging to comply with the tax.

Claire Shrewsbury, Director WRAP, said: “The Resource Action Fund was developed to support resource efficiency initiatives such as this. Building a stronger recycling system is a core goal of the UK Plastics Pact led by WRAP. Our support of Chase Plastics’ recycling activities illustrates how business, NGOs and government can work together to divert waste from landfill or incineration and better manage resources.”

Speaking of the business’ recent performance, Chase Plastics Chairman David Harris said: “We are delighted with the progress being made by Chase Plastics, and view the future with confidence.

Increasingly, manufacturers are looking for rPE to meet their customers’ ESG requirements and respond to the Plastic Packaging Tax so demand for our high performance materials is strong.”

He continued: “Since acquiring the business in 2018 we have invested significantly in every aspect of the business which is now well positioned to provide the UK’s polyethylene film industry with the sustainable raw materials it needs.”