CIWM unites global circular economy professionals through acquisition

CIWM's acquisition of the CEI and leadership of the CEC aligns with its strategic objectives to promote professional standards, enhance global engagement, and address climate change.

The integration aims to deliver significant value for members, learners, and customers, meeting the needs of a rapidly growing community focused on sustainable circularity.

CIWM, CEI, and CEC will operate autonomously, providing their members access to increased thought leadership, collaboration, and resources.

Incorporating the Circular Economy Institute and the Circular Economy Club, its non-profit arm, into the CIWM Group is in line with CIWM’s stated strategic objectives to align professional standards and enhance engagement and connectivity – worldwide. It will deliver significant benefits for each organisation and comes at a critical time in the battle against climate change and resource scarcity.

CIWM (the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management) has announced the acquisition of the Circular Economy Institute (CEI) in a move that will also see it assume leadership of the Circular Economy Club (CEC) - a global network for those committed to developing the circular economy.

Bringing CEI and CEC into the CIWM Group will deliver significant value for members, learners and customers of each organisation and meet the needs of a rapidly growing community of professionals who are focused on sustainable circularity.

CIWM, CEI and CEC will continue to operate autonomously whilst their respective members will now benefit from access to even more thought leadership, collaboration, and the sharing of knowledge, ideas and resources. The group will also now offer true international impact, scale and influence – more than doubling the respective memberships. CIWM is committed to delivering the resources required by both the CEI and CEC and to continue their rapid growth and add further value for their respective communities.

Commenting on the acquisition, CIWM CEO, Sarah Poulter, said: “Whilst we recognise that each of the organisations we have brought together will have their own distinct priorities, there is also a significant degree of common thinking and a shared desire to better manage the Earth’s finite resources.

"The creation of this group will facilitate the growth of a powerful and respected global community with the scale and resources required to drive meaningful and lasting change. We look forward to supporting CEI in its mission is to promote the highest standards of practice in the circular economy field, and in building the strong international leadership needed to shift from linear to circular practices.

"We are also extremely excited by the opportunity to grow the CEC community and cement its position as the primary platform for ambitious professionals committed to a circular future.”

The CEI, founded by Anna Tari, provides a range of training courses, workshops and seminars. To date, these have taken place in over 30 countries and are a fast and convenient way for organisations to integrate circular economy strategies into all phases of their offerings.

Organisations which have benefited from CEI training include United Nations One Planet Network, Harvard School of Design and London City Council. The three-tier CEI certification scheme provides highly regarded professional credentials to those aiming to excel in the circular economy arena.

The CEC was established by Anna in 2012 and is free to join. It currently has over 7,000 members who are part of more than 280 local clubs across 140 countries. Members include representatives from businesses of all sizes as well as governments, financial institutions, non-profits, marketplaces, research institutes and academia.

CEI founder Anna Tari also commented, saying: “The recent growth of the CEI and CEC means the time is right to hand over their custodianship to those with a shared purpose and strategy. With 125 years of experience, CIWM has proven itself as a highly successful membership organisation and training provider which has been instrumental in developing and promoting the more sustainable use of resources.

"It was this, together with its clear commitment to developing the circular economy, that led me to approach them. I am confident that their support for the CEI and CEC will ensure they retain their individual identities, keeping each community’s best interests at heart. The CEI and CEC have come a long way in a short space of time and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in this journey. I look forward to witnessing the next stage of its evolution and growth and will continue to be involved as part of the CEI steering group.”