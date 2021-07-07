DSM and Fibrant have accomplished of a significant reduction in the GHG emission of Caprolactam and thus of PA6 as produced in Europe by July 2021.

× Expand DSM Engineering Materials: DSMPR528 DSM and Fibrant reduce GHG emissions for Akulon PA6 with EcoLactam Ecology house and family in hands against spring green background

The GHG emission saved is estimated to be around 800 million kg of CO2 per year. This reduction has been achieved by implementing several technology improvements amongst which an advanced N2O abatement programme in Fibrant’s Caprolactam production process.

From July onwards, Fibrant will market its Caprolactam with reduced carbon footprint under the tradename EcoLactam.

Fibrant Marketing and Sales Director Paul Habets said: “I am proud to announce that Fibrant changes over to 100 per cent EcoLactam, a new generation Caprolactam with a very low carbon footprint (CFP). This has all been achieved by continuous process improvement and a clear focus on sustainability. With a new and extraordinary generation of products we will reduce our CFP by over 50 per cent through significant N2O reduction and by applying our proprietary HPO and Hydranone technology, while keeping the excellent performance and quality at the same high level.”

With the introduction of EcoLactam, the DSM Engineering Materials will be able to offer its existing Akulon PA6 portfolio produced in Europe with a lowest, best-in-class carbon footprint of PA6 available in the market.

In addition, both companies have joined forces to reduce the GHG emissions even further, aiming at Zero Net already by 2040.

Bert Havenith, Sustainability Director DSM Engineering Materials, added: “We have a long history of delivering tangible proof points of our commitment to sustainability … Together with our customers, suppliers, and partners, we are ready to drive our industry forward, seize the sustainable opportunities ahead and deliver on our purpose of creating brighter lives for all.”