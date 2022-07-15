Professor Edward Kosior, CEO and Founder of Nextek and NEXTLOOPP, shares his expertise on innovation in plastics and recycling for the food packaging sector.

Re-framing the future of food-grade polypropylene Professor Edward Kosior

Since the 1950s the world has produced around 8bn tonnes of plastic with very little regard, until recent years, as to how we manage its end of life. This is a reflection of our outdated and exploitative approach to the economy that is based on the belief that we can extract resources boundlessly, use them inefficiently, and discard them without regard for the environment.

As Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, puts it we are drawing from the planet more than it can regenerate and polluting more than we can clean up.

We need to change the future of plastics in our world as we are well past the time for preventing plastic pollution, yet conversely we also depend on this valuable material for many positive solutions. Reducing food waste being just one such example.

Plastic is not the enemy - how we manage it is. As such, the call for a cap on production of virgin plastics by an international group of scientific experts is only one half of the solution.

Closing the loops

Capping virgin plastic production is a sweeping solution that will only have a positive impact if we have in place alternative solutions to bridge the plastics gap. This does not mean not only looking to paper or glass but rather to closing the loop on our current post consumer material streams.

This starts with identifying those polymers that play the biggest positive part in reducing our wasteful habits. Food-grade PP falls into that remit as it currently is only made from virgin plastic and has a vital role in protecting our food and therefore reducing our food waste.

The missing link in plastics recycling

As such being able to rely on an abundance of high-quality food-grade recycled resins would go a long way towards reducing our reliance on virgin PP. According to ICIS Mechanical Recycling Supply Tracker, food-grade resins represent only 10% of the global annual capacity of recycled polymers of over 45 million tonnes, of which slightly over 20% is food-grade R-PET compared with just 3% of food-grade polyolefins.

This goes to highlight the urgent need to boost production of food-grade recycled PP given that roughly 20% of the world’s virgin plastic production is PP.

Mechanically recycling PP also means closing the loop on a valuable material that would be wasted if diverted to other end-of-life solutions with higher carbon footprints, such as waste-to-energy or chemical recycling.

As we inch closer to breaching our planet’s natural boundaries there is an urgent need to break down the barriers that are still holding back the likes of food-grade PP recycling. One of the key roadblocks are the stringent challenges of meeting global industrial recycling standards for food-grade resins, particularly given that many transformational recycling solutions are now coming on-stream.

Innovative tech for a new era of recycling

To achieve high-quality food-grade PP resin requires eliminating all contaminants from post-consumer waste that could be harmful to human health, as well as proving that the recycled material does not change the food composition, taste, and odour in an unacceptable way.

This is something that, until recently, was not achievable, hence our reliance on virgin plastics for food packaging. Now we are entering a new era for recycling ushered in by innovative technology, not only to sort post consumer packaging, but also to effectively eliminate any potential residues in the recycled plastics

Closing the loop on food-grade post consumer Polypropylene (PP) is precisely what global multi-participant project, NEXTLOOPP set out to achieve. Now, together with 46 global organisations taking part and using Nextek Ltd’s unique technology, they are trialing prototype food-grade recycled PP (FgrPP) and inert (INRTgrade) resins in injection moulding, extrusion and thermoform package manufacturing.

The project is able to ensure the safety of resins made in its unique process by conducting full scale “challenge tests” that deliberately add a range of surrogate molecules to simulate the potential contamination of plastics materials at levels hundreds of times higher than typically found in the post-consumer stream, and measuring the rate of decontamination of the recycling process.

In so doing NEXTLOOPP has demonstrated that the process can strip out any migratable materials to safe levels.

Reframing the science

Yet despite these technological advances we may still face the huge constraints of big volume polyolefins recycling, precisely at a time when we need to be accelerating the research and technology developments in this direction.