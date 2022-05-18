SABIC upcycles LNP ELCRIN resin with ocean-bound plastic

SABIC has introduced LNP ELCRIN WF0061BiQ resin, which uses ocean-bound PET bottles as a feed stream for chemical upcycling into polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin.

Ocean-bound plastic is mismanaged waste that originates within 30 miles (50 km) of the coast and therefore likely to end up in the ocean. The new grade is the latest addition to SABIC’s extensive portfolio of chemically upcycled LNP ELCRIN iQ materials. LNP ELCRIN WF0061BiQ resin is a candidate for consumer electronics applications and automotive seating, as well as electrical connectors and enclosures.

“Sanjay Mishra, GM Technology and Footprint, Specialties at SABIC, said: “We’re continually expanding our LNP ELCRIN iQ portfolio – and the PET waste streams used to produce these materials – to help divert more plastic from the oceans while helping our customers incorporate recycled materials in their products, achieve their carbon neutrality goals and meet consumer demands for greater sustainability.”

SABIC intends to upcycle 10 billion plastic bottles into higher-performing, durable materials within the next 10 years through working within the plastics supply chain to find solutions to address urgent environmental issues.

The new LNP ELCRIN WF0061BiQ grade, a glass fibre-reinforced PBT material, features non-brominated, non-chlorinated flame retardancy meeting the UL94 V0 standard at 0.8mm and F1 rating. Heat-resistance, toughness and stiffness, and high flow qualities makes it suitable for moulding thin-wall applications for outdoor environments such as electrical equipment enclosures.

All LNP ELCRIN iQ materials can serve as possible drop-in replacements for conventional PBT. SABIC’s proprietary upcycling technology, which involves the repolymerisation of ocean-bound PET into PBT, delivers virgin-like performance properties. This process surpasses mechanical recycling in quality and consistency.

SABIC has introduced numerous innovative grades to the LNP ELCRIN iQ portfolio, including glass- and mineral-reinforced products and flame-retardant formulations that incorporate pre-consumer recycled glass fibre diverted from the waste stream of industrial processes. The use of recycled glass fibre further enhances the circularity of these upcycled PBT materials.

Alongside the creation of new, sustainable materials, SABIC also regularly formulating new resins and compounds using environmentally responsible and safer chemistries, such as non-brominated/non-chlorinated flame retardants.