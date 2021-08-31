Swedish Plastic Recycling (Svensk Plaståtervinning) is investing in the world's largest and most modern facility for plastic recycling. Site Zero, which will be situated in Motala, Sweden, will be capable of recycling all plastic packaging from Swedish households without CO2 emissions.

× Expand Paul Stringer Swedish Plastic Recycling to invest in state-of-the-art facility A Flag Illustration inside a Recycling Icon of the country of Sweden

A press release stated that it is necessary to recycle plastic packaging and ensure that it becomes part of the circular economy with no negative climate impact. Site Zero is set to become a major step in this direction. Swedish Plastic Recycling is therefore investing a record SEK 1 billion (~€98m) in the state-of-the-art facility that will be completed in 2023.

Mattias Philipsson, CEO of Swedish Plastic Recycling, said: "We are doubling our capacity and will be able to handle 200,000 tonnes of plastic packaging per year. This creates the conditions needed for receiving and eventually recycling all plastic packaging from Swedish households."

The facility can currently manage four types of plastic. Site Zero will make it possible to sort and recycle twelve different types. Any small parts of plastic that remain after the sorting process are separated to be sent to chemical recycling, or to become new composite products. At Site Zero, zero packaging goes to incineration.

Philipsson added: "There is today no other facility in the world that has that capability. We are also preparing for washing and granulation of the plastic in phase two, which is planned for 2025. Then our entire plastic flow in Sweden can become circular."

Site Zero will operate with zero emissions. The facility is powered by renewable energy, and the small amount of plastic and other waste that cannot be recycled will be sent for CCS (Carbon Capture Storage). There are also plans to produce renewable energy through the use of solar panels.

The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency (Naturvårdsverket) will also contribute around SEK 180m through the climate investment aid programme Klimatklivet.