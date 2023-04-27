TDP scoops King’s Award for Enterprise

East Midlands manufacturer TDP has been honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

The Derbyshire SME manufactures outdoor furniture from recycled UK plastic waste and has so far saved more than 4,200 tonnes of plastic waste from going into landfill. The distinguished award recognises TDP’s commitment to help combat climate change and putting people and the environment at the heart of its business strategy.

TDP is one of 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise. Previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, the annual programme reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. Now in its 57th year, it represents the most prestigious business award in the country and TDP is one of only 15 winners of the Sustainable Development category.

TDP is a pioneer in sustainable production and its commitment to using recycled plastic helps support the circular economy. Diverting plastic from landfill reduces emissions, prevents the pollution of our rivers and oceans and keeps resources in the value chain.

The King’s Award Office said: “TDP has been awarded for a comprehensive and well-executed plan of sustainable initiatives with positive impacts, and for demonstrating inspirational leadership spreading the word about sustainability amongst its peers and through the local business community.”

TDP Founder, Rob Barlow, commented: “We are truly honoured to receive the award and want to thank everyone who has supported us on our journey. A commitment to sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy and we hope to inspire others to follow suit. Reducing waste and driving efficiencies is a win win and can unlock new opportunities and revenue streams. We look forward to further developing our strategy and exploring what more we can do to have a positive impact on the world around us.”

The King’s Award will help shine a light on TDP’s work and demonstrate to other businesses that sustainable product development makes good business sense whilst protecting the planet.