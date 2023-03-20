TotalEnergies and Paprec Develop Value Chain for Advanced Recycling of Plastic Film

French plastic recycling companies, TotalEnergies and Paprec , have signed a long-term commercial agreement to develop a French value chain for advanced recycling of plastic film wastes. The agreement aims to secure the supply of TotalEnergies' future advanced plastic recycling plant in Grandpuits.

Following the terms of this agreement, Citeo, the main organization in charge of end-of-life household packaging in France, will provide a stream of flexible plastic waste sorted from post-consumer packaging. This stream will be delivered to the Paprec Plastiques 80 plant in Amiens (France), where a sorting and preparation line will be built. TotalEnergies will use this French-origin waste in its advanced recycling plant at the Grandpuits zero-crude platform and will aim to produce recycled plastics which have the same properties as food-grade virgin plastics.

The advanced recycling plant, built by TotalEnergies (60%) and Plastic Energy (40%), will be able to process 15,000 tons of waste per year and is scheduled to be operational in 2024.

Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President Renewable Fuels & Chemicals at TotalEnergies said:"This long-term agreement is a major milestone for our advanced recycling plant at Grandpuits, as it guarantees a supply of waste of French-origin. It is a tangible example of TotalEnergies' commitment to developing a circular economy for plastics and fully contributes to our ambition of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030."

Sébastien Petithuguenin, Chairman and CEO of Paprec Plastiques added:"Our job is to provide our customers and partners with circular packaging that makes it possible to return material to its original use and achieve carbon savings. We are taking an aggressive, innovative approach to monolayer resins such as PET, HDPE and PVC. This innovation with TotalEnergies supplements mechanical, or ‘low carbon’ recycling, which cannot offer the same circularity for plastic that’s not as eco-designed or that’s too soiled. Supporting and developing French industrial excellence is one of our missions."