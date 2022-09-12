Plastics resource efficiency and recycling charity RECOUP will provide a platform to discuss the pressures currently felt by UK reprocessors and manufacturers in terms of rising costs and lack of clarity around extended producer responsibility and other associated policies during its annual Conference on 29 September.

'The massive increase in electricity costs put UK recyclers at a disadvantage': RECOUP highlights the pressure of recycling costs

39 Ways to Save the Planet author Tom Heap will moderate the event.

Mike Baxter, External Affairs Director at Berry, said: “Berry BPI Recycled Products supports 100 per cent the excellent work RECOUP continues to do promoting and encouraging recycling of plastic packaging in the UK. However, all stakeholders need to realise this will not be easy in the short and medium term, the massive increase in electricity costs puts UK recyclers at a disadvantage. Lack of clarity over the timescales for EPR, together with unanswered questions on future Government legislation, is also leading to real concerns with recyclers and collectors.”

RECOUP, through their work with community groups and citizens, draws attention to the fact that individuals do not generally understand that recycling is normally a commercial enterprise. Confusion arises with the misconception that the recycling costs are already covered by their household Council tax.

Stuart Foster, CEO, RECOUP, added: “A reality check is needed around the impact of significantly increasing costs associated with recovery, transportation and reprocessing of plastics, and other materials. There is more pressure than ever to deliver environmental and circular aspirations, but the economics of re-use and recycling systems must be viable and sustainable, and this is where the right policies and support packages can really help. RECOUP is really looking forward to hearing what the Conference panellists add to the debate.”

Tickets for the Conference can be booked at www.recoup.org.