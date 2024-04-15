FRX to benefit from EU announcement on chemical TPP regulation

Key Highlights:

FRX Innovations, Inc announced that on February 23rd, the European Union’s Chemical Agency (ECHA) declared the planned addition of Tri Phenyl Phosphate (TPP), a common flame retardant additive. TPP is used globally, either directly or as part of other flame retardants in a range of applications; including automotive, consumer electronics and printed circuit boards, as a Substance of Very High Concern (SVHC), due to its adverse health profile and specifically for its Endocrine Disruption properties.

NOFIA family of flame retardants, is already a proven alternative for TPP-containing flame retardants in several end applications, with first commercial adoption by the company’s European partner, Polymer Compounders, Ltd. under NOTOXICOM brand.

“When chemicals are announced as candidates for classification as SVHC, it usually means that companies will move away from their use in any sensitive application with a risk of human or environmental exposure,” said FRX Innovations president and CEO, Marc Lebel.

"TPP is found in several high volume flame retardants that will now likely have to be modified to reduce the TPP level below what we expect to be 0.1% or, could even be discontinued by those suppliers not able to achieve this level. For those able to achieve this low level, it will likely mean a significant increase in the cost of manufacturing. Should FRX achieve just a 10 % market penetration, the annual NOFIA demand in this market would reach $100 million."

According to the US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences: “Endocrine Disrupting chemicals are chemicals that may mimic, block, or interfere with the body’s hormones…. These chemicals are associated with a wide array of health issues.”

This news follows recent announcements of regulations limiting the use of halogenated flame retardants and also PFAS, Forever Chemicals, in flame retardant products. FRX has already announced how its Nofia Flame Retardants can replace halogenated flame retardants, and PFAS chemicals in many large volume applications. Nofia flame retardants can also replace the largest TPP-containing flame retardant, known as BPADP, it its uses in the enclosures of household electronics, battery housings, and many other uses.

The first commercial use of a Nofia flame retardant to replace BPADP was launched by the UK based compounder Polymer Compounders.

PCL commercial development manager, Rupert Barrett, said: “Not only is this news incredibly encouraging for all those associated with FRX and PCL, but also the general public and community. As we have become more aware of the detrimental harm TPP can inflict upon both humans and the environment, our passion and determination to spread the health and sustainable credentials Notoxicom encompasses has been at the forefront of our business.”

“As momentum gathers, we will continue to work in tandem with FRX to ensure we maximise our resource and persist with the task in hand.”