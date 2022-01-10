Greenacre Consulting, technical adviser on the design of sustainable plastic packaging, has recently launched a material analysis service that examines plastic packaging and recyclates intended for reuse in packaging applications.

× Expand via Shutterstock Greenacre Consulting launches recycled content analysis service

The services on offer include checking the composition of post-use plastic packaging materials to ensure their suitability for recycling; evaluating the subsequent recycled materials to confirm their suitability for use as recycled content; and testing the variation in batch-to-batch contamination levels.

With the imminent Plastic Packaging Tax stimulating the development of products that contain at least 30 per cent recycled content, the new service highlights if materials under consideration can deliver the performance levels required in addition to the wider environmental benefits of resource efficiency and carbon savings.

With the transition from a linear to a circular economy now underway, the recycling of plastics is key to reducing plastic waste and supports the drive to net zero carbon emissions. For manufacturers of both flexible and rigid packaging products, the introduction of recycled content presents new challenges, not least of which is understanding the specification of a proposed recyclate and how it will impact both their manufacturing processes and the durability of the finished product.

Committed to a Circular Economy for plastics, Greenacre Consulting’s broad understanding of environmental issues, together with its access to state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and its comprehensive knowledge of machine set-up, processing and material selection issues facilitate the development of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Gary Buchalter, Managing Director, said: “Having a clear understanding of the properties of recycled content is critical to the production of robust packaging solutions with solid environmental credentials. Recyclates with inconsistent material properties and/or high contamination levels can impact manufacturing processes and, in turn, the quality of the finished product. Low quality and/or inconsistent recyclates can lead to poor and variable mechanical properties in the finished product and reduced performance levels in the field. Understanding the composition of recyclates and establishing technical benchmarks is essential to both process and product.”

With strong ties to leading research institutions, industry NGOs and innovative start-ups, Greenacre’s aim is to work towards reducing the environmental impact of plastics through limiting the carbon footprint of the pack (and its content) throughout the supply chain.