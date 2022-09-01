Nottinghamshire-based S&S Plastics will showcase its innovative Insert Tubs shipping and storage solution at IMHX 2022 in Birmingham’s NEC next week.

IMHX 2022: S&S Plastics showcase can help relieve plastics packaging tax costs savings

The S&S Insert Tub has the flexibility to store up to eight stock-keeping units (SKUs) in a single tote. The standard tub is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, a Plastics Packaging Tax-exempt packaging solution. Potential cost savings are likely to be well-received by firms struggling to find fiscal transport solutions.

Managing Director Nick Bortone said: “The cost of living crisis is affecting every business in the country, regardless of size. Brands are facing financial pressures from all sides – rising costs and falling sales. Visitors to this year’s exhibition are focused on finding logistics solutions that cut costs and introduce efficiencies into their supply chains. The Insert Tubs deliver exactly that: cost savings and supply chain efficiencies.”

S&S Plastics has signed-up distribution partners Plastic BoxShop, ONit direct, Solent Plastics, and Exporta. All four carry the full Insert Tubs range.

Exceeding FM Global Drainage requirements and being fully compatible with standard 600x400mm storage totes and most robotic systems, the Insert Tubs provide simple and effective separation and segregation inside totes. Businesses that have already adopted the system are benefitting from smarter, more sustainable and lower cost storage and logistics.

The Insert Tubs will be on display on the S&S Plastics stand number 5G72, at IMHX 2022 in Birmingham at the NEC, 6-8 September.