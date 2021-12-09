New vision underlines TEPPFA’s commitment to EU’s circular economy

Thirty years since its foundation TEPPFA, the Brussels-based voice of the European plastic pipe system manufacturers, is adapting its vision and strategy to meet the latest macro-economic needs. With its new vision ‘Plastic pipe systems are generally recognised as a durable, sustainable and high performing solution for critical infrastructure and essential services to society” and related strategy, TEPPFA is shifting gear.

The new strategy is based on three must-win battles that demonstrate how plastic pipe systems contribute to the circular economy; are sustainable, both as an end-use solution as well as during manufacturing; and are high-quality, durable solutions.

For each of these, a number of ambitions have been identified and the governance structure adapted to support TEPPFA in achieving the related ambitious targets. In this way, TEPPFA is making an important next step to contribute to EU ambitions to become the first climate neutral continent.

Ludo Debever, TEPPFA General Manager, said: “For 30 years our members have been working relentlessly on standardisation, technically improving water management solutions and lowering the environmental footprint of plastic pipes in Europe. The new vision, must-win battles and ambitions give us a clear focus. Our members embark on the next journey towards climate neutrality and delivering a substantial contribution to 7 of the 15 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

TEPPFA member companies have designed durable and sustainable infrastructure and building solutions to continuously improve the well-being of people on this planet. TEPPFA’s standardisation experts have contributed to over 200 product standards, supported by test and research projects to substantiate fitness for purpose, 100+ years’ lifetime and high-quality solutions. This activity has resulted in plastic pipes becoming the material of choice for most building and infrastructure applications.

TEPPFA has been a front-runner in developing generic Environmental Footprint Declarations (EPDs). Out of numerous plastic pipe systems, TEPPFA selected more than 20 applications for which EPDs were developed and published on TEPPFA’s website.

More recently, drinking water scarcity and climate change mitigation offered new challenges to the plastic pipe industry. For many years, plastic pipe systems had a proven track record of drastically reducing drinking water loss from water distribution failures. Improved stormwater drainage solutions have proven their reliability in preventing the consequences of heavy rainfall such as flooding.