Packaging Tax: Plastics, policy, potential

Senior Policy Advisor for Mura Technology Dr Geoff Brighty offers the recycler’s eye-view of the now in effect UK Plastics Packaging Tax.

Plastics industry players, particularly those in packaging markets, have stressed the importance of a head start in working with this new packaging tax. Is that a strategy you agree with?

As with any new regulatory measure, it isn’t fully clear how the marketplace will respond, and ultimately what impact will be achieved. Moreover, we don’t know how significant recycled packaging is as a differentiator in the mind of the consumer, but we can expect brand claims emerging soon as they adapt their packaging to be compliant with the tax threshold of 30 per cent recycled content.

Companies placing packaging on the market should be looking into this now for two reasons: On financial grounds, to avoid the tax burden at £200 per tonne, which is a further cost to business that can be avoided legitimately through recycled content; and enhancing the sustainability of the packaging, and therefore the sustainability credentials of a manufacturer.

Being engaged early gives companies the best chance of understanding the implications so they can respond quickly to emerging challenges and opportunities.

What measures would you now take in advising any businesses currently not implementing the minimum PCR content stipulation?

HMRC has stated that it wants behaviour change through incorporation of recycled content into packaging, and thereby not to receive the tax. There is really no reason why a business shouldn’t engage organisations like the BPF, who have been leading on this for some time. We would recommend consulting their guidance now, at least to see how to comply.

Importantly, it could be critical to secure recycled plastic feedstock as this tax should see an increase in demand for high-quality recyclates, which might affect both availability and price. Engaging the supply chain will be key so that the cost of compliance is minimised.

Finding things to tax seems like a default setting for the UK Government. As an advanced recycling company, would you say the tax was fit for purpose?

We understand from HMRC that the intention is to drive behavioural change to more sustainable packaging, and success is effectively ‘no tax revenue is collected’ because all packaging will have 30 per cent PCR content. It’s a useful principle to drive up recycled content in packaging. However, for the tax to be effective, it needs to address all plastic recycling and applications into packaging. This is currently not the case for chemical recycling, or its value chain.

Although chemical recycling is identified in the primary legislation (Finance Act 2021) as being an appropriate process to generate recycled content, in practice, HMRC has yet to agree how this is accounted for in the petrochemical system. Currently, plastic produced from our hydrocarbon will not count towards the 30 per cent content. This is part of an ongoing discussion with HMRC, and how mass-balance accounting can solve this challenge.

In practice, as chemically recycled content would not be accounted for, this is a challenge for food-contact packaging which cannot use recyclates generated by the mechanical recycling industry.

Therefore, there will be winners (those that use mechanically recycled plastic for content in packaging) and losers (those that need to meet other technical regulatory requirements in packaging). As a consequence, these will only be able to use fossil material and pay the tax.

In what ways is Mura best placed to guarantee an ongoing service for the plastics packaging sector?

We know the plastics sector is looking for highly versatile, recycled hydrocarbon that can be applied to a range of packaging and other applications and, similarly, recycling processes that can then take the packaging post-use and take it back to recycled hydrocarbon.

Chemical recycling delivers both outcomes for the plastics packaging sector, addressing the recyclability of plastic packaging (which relates to Extended Producer Responsibility market regulation) and generating recycled content for new packaging, as incentivised by the Plastic Packaging Tax.

Mura’s strategy is therefore set on a sustainable, circular plastic economy, and on technology which can be deployed at scale. To do that we are focusing on recycling post-consumer household waste plastic, and especially the hard to recycle packaging such as flexible, multi-layered packaging – most of which is sent for incineration. Mura’s technology generates recycled hydrocarbon ( which has the widest possible set of applications for the plastic packaging sector) for the consumer market.

In what ways does the tax help maintain the established packaging quality that consumers expect?