Why a participation-based safety culture is essential for plastic manufacturing safety

Billy O’Brien, Chartered Member of the Institution of Safety and Health (CMIOSH) for EcoOnline, a Health and Safety specialist with over 20 years’ relevant experience which incorporates consultancy and management along with developing safety systems, explores how plastics professionals can create a participatory safety culture.

Tragedies in plastics manufacturing are rare, but industrial accidents do happen. Last year there was a fatality at a plastics factory in Suffolk[1] and another occasion where a machine operator died after being crushed in a plastic container factory in Wrexham[2].

According to the most recent government statistics[3] for the plastics industry, machine safety is a big issue, with around 14 per cent of all reportable accidents occurring due to contact with moving machinery. As you would expect, the data also confirms machine safety resulted in the largest number of enforcement notices served by HSE to plastic companies.

An even greater number of accidents were caused in the same period as a result of trips or slips in the workplace (19%). Working at height in plastics plants can be dangerous too, with 64 UK workers injured between 2004 and 2009 as a result of a fall from height in the workplace.

Thankfully such incidents are few and far between. Yet, there have obviously been lapses in safety, which need to be addressed. Here I offer a few applicable tips which will ensure risk is kept to the bare minimum.

Safety guidance for the plastics sector

The HSE website is a good place to start and has a wealth of information and guidance[4] on safety in the plastics industry. Covering many important subjects, including fire, noise and explosion risks. Official guidelines can be found for safety at blow moulding machines, safety requirements for plastic sheet and film winders, and the safe use and storage of cellular plastics.

Plastics professionals will no doubt be familiar with all these guidelines, if relevant to their operation. However, guidance needs to be translated into safe behaviour on the plant itself, to protect those at risk on a daily basis. Any accident reminds us of the need for constant vigilance and robust safety procedures, and more importantly the creation of a positive safety culture.

It all starts with fostering this positive attitude towards occupational safety, but what’s the best way to achieving it?

Creating a positive safety culture

Every organisation has, or should have, a safety culture. This safety culture can be positive or negative depending on whether it has developed and implemented correctly within an organisation. When incidents arise, it is because the existing culture is ineffective at keeping people safe from harm.

Transforming this situation to achieve something fit-for-purpose requires consistency and an ongoing, targeted approach. Change takes time and requires constant communication and message reinforcement to people at all levels.

Think creatively for impact

We have all experienced tedious health and safety memos, briefings or posters, which are too often boring, and jargon-heavy. While this is ticking the box, no one’s behaviour will be changed. Frequently they opt for a ‘tell’ approach rather than looking to persuade.

There are seven recognised principles of persuasion (devised by American psychologist Robert Cialdini): reciprocity, scarcity, authority, commitment and consistency, liking and consensus. By understanding these, you can use them to create a participation-based safety culture.

Crucially, be engaging, so be visual, be funny and use the unexpected. While the topic is serious, you can still adopt a light touch. For example, TotalEnergies in Denmark[5] made humour a core component in their behavioural safety campaign ‘Don’t be a Dummy’, which showed a crash test dummy undergoing various experiences which would maim or kill a human. Using humour creates a bonding experience, which makes attitudinal shifts possible and longer lasting. And as ad guru Rory Sutherland says: “According to one theory, humour evolved as a kind of social behaviour change mechanism. A means for people to point out mistakes without getting punched in the face.”

Safety culture must cascade down from the top

It’s tempting to regard H&S protocol as solely a manufacturing plant matter. While this is important, the other teams, including senior management, play a leading role as culture is set from the top. A recent HBR study shows[6] that companies facing financial pressures saw higher levels of workplace accidents, as corners were cut to save money. So the C-Suite should also beware of the unintended consequences of decisions made at board level.

× Expand via Shutterstock Why a participation-based safety culture is essential for plastic manufacturing safety TotalEnergies in Denmark made humour a core component in their behavioural safety campaign.

Leaders have to walk the walk, modelling excellent safety behaviour at all times. If we look to other industries e.g. heavy equipment manufacturing, many (rightly) ensure office staff have to be safety conscious, reversing into parking spaces or having lids on hot drinks when walking downstairs.