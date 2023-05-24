Plastics Recycling Show Europe organisers announce record number of visitors

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) 2023 exhibition and conference held recently in Amsterdam, the Netherlands attracted a record number of visitors and exhibitors from across Europe and more than 80 different countries internationally.

PRSE 2023

With over 320 exhibiting companies and over 75 conference speakers in two theatres, the show saw a huge 80% increase in total visitor attendance to more than 8,500.

“PRSE has grown year on year and the success of our seventh edition has been amazing. We are seeing so many more visitors, and more exhibitors who bring with them truly innovative solutions and ideas about plastic recycling,” said Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe. “Everybody here is working hard towards creating a more sustainable world, where plastics never become waste because they are recycled again and again.”

“The success of PRSE 2023 has exceeded our expectations to make it by far the largest event of its kind in Europe and the only one that focuses exclusively on making plastics circular,” added Matt Barber, PRSE Event Director at Crain Communications. “For the first time this year we expanded into a second hall at the RAI and we still sold out of space in Halls 11 and 12 long before the event opened. For 2024 we will expand further by adding Hall 10.”

“PRSE is for us the most important event of the year and the most important show for plastic recyclers,” said Monica Harting, Public Affairs Manager & Project Management Plastics Recycling, Remondis. “PRSE is a great opportunity to network and to meet people from the whole value chain. We have had very interesting conversations with both customers and partners representing all kinds of interests in plastic recycling.”

“I have learned a lot about the dynamic plastic recycling sector,” said Wolfgang Trunk, Policy Officer, Directorate-General for the Environment, European Commission when visiting the show. “I have talked here to people who say we are already doing things today that three years ago were not even imaginable. It is important to come here for a regular update and to experience the whole scene.”

“All the main players for recycling are coming here. It’s an opportunity to get a lot of networking and a lot of exposure in a short period of time,” said Chris McArdle, VP Circular Economy and New Business Development, Borealis. “We’ve already booked an even bigger stand for next year.”