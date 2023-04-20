Plastics Recycling Show Europe unveils event programme

The organisers of Plastics Recycling Show Europe, taking place at RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 10-11 May 2023, have published the event’s full conference programme featuring over 60 speakers. Taking place in two theatres for the first time this year, the free-to-attend event will provide a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together political leaders, brands and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.

Political & Legislative Developments

Vivianne Heijnen, Minister for the Environment in the Government of the Netherlands is the keynote speaker for the opening session entitled Plastics Recycling in Europe – paving the way towards circularity. Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe will chair and present this session looking at the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling. Joining them on the rostrum will be Wolfgang Trunk, Economic Analyst – Legislation, DG Environment at the European Commission and Lena Stig, Scientific Officer at the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.

Design for Recycling

Design for recycling remains as important as ever in improving the circularity of plastics. Speakers confirmed for the session looking at Design Matters: Recyclability is the first step toward circularity include Johannes Daae, Head of Development at Gront Punkt; Scott Trenor, Technical Director at the Association of Post Consumer Plastics Recyclers (APR) and Fabrizio Di Gregorio, Technical Director at Plastics Recyclers Europe.

Materials Focus Sessions

The popular materials focus sessions will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC and Technical Plastics, polyolefin waste streams and polypropylene (PP) recycling. Representatives of major brands participating in these sessions include those from Alpla, Electrolux, Ford Otosan, Berry and Valdelia.

Chemical Recycling Sessions

Sven Saura, Vice President, Solid Waste Recycling at Veolia will present a future market outlook for chemical recycling, along with Jesper van Berkel, PET Technology & Business Manager at Indorama and Lia Voermans, Director Innovation Strategy at Brightland Chemelot Campus. In addition, a panel discussion on latest technological developments in chemical recycling will be organised with representatives from Ghent University, NextChem and Mura Technology.

Global Market Factors

Samuele Furfari, Professor of Geopolitics and Energy Policy at ESCP London joins the session looking at The push and pull factors impacting the market: working towards a carbon-neutral Europe, alongside Paulina Brzezicka, Advisor Innovation & Digital Finance Advisory at European Investment Bank, Gian de Belder, Technical Director - R&D Packaging Sustainability at Procter & Gamble and his colleague Adam Selby, Purchases Director - Global Resins & Sustainability. Tom Hesselink, Partner Strategy - Deal & Growth at KPMG will present From waste to commodity.

Speakers examining the key issues of Traceability. Transparency. Trust of Recycled Plastic include Adrian Sen, Packaging Sustainability and Innovation Manager at Colgate, Lena Lundberg, Public Affairs and Regulatory Director at Trioworld and Mireia Boada, Project Manager at Plastics Recyclers Europe.

PRSE event sponsors will also present on a wide range of innovations in plastics recycling technology and the wider circular economy including: