PlastikCity announces new team structure

Founded by Carl Futcher and Richard Stamps in 2012, online procurement platform PlastikCity has grown year-on-year over its 11-year history. At Interplas 2023, the PlastikCity team announced a range of team changes, including new trainees, promotions, and a retirement.

It has been a successful first decade of business for PlastikCity, since the company was founded in 2012. Despite the tragic loss of company director Richard Stamps in 2021, PlastikCity and sister company PlastikMedia have enjoyed over a decade of success, growth and expansion. The company was founded when current Managing Director Carl Futcher, then working together at an injection moulding machinery manufacturer, had a requirement for a procurement and promotional service that did not exist.

Fast forward to 2023, and PlastikCity has celebrated over a decade of continued growth, and has expanded its services to recently cover new and emerging markets, including Additive Manufacturing and FRP (Fibre-Reinforced Polymer) Moulding.

PlastikCity now has over 260 active member companies, representing over 400 categories of goods and services specific to the UK and Irish plastics market, with partner companies enjoying a wide range of direct sales, promotional and marketing services to increase their profile in the sector.

Handing the Reins to the Next Generation

The major upcoming change will be the promotion of Jess Clarke to Managing Director of PlastikCity and PlastikMedia. Jess, previously Marketing Manager, now Communications Director, will assume her new role ahead of the upcoming Interplas exhibition.

Jess is PlastikCity’s longest serving employee, after joining her father’s company in 2013 following her graduation from Nottingham Trent University’s Law School. Since then, Jess has managed the growth of PlastikCity and PlastikMedia’s marketing services, increasing both the scope and client base of its industry-tailored marketing solutions.

With Jess’ promotion, current MD Carl Futcher will be taking more of a back seat, as he eases into retirement with a part-time technical advisory role. While he will be keeping a keen eye on the overall businesses’ direction, Carl will have little day-to-day responsibility, and will instead be guiding the rest of the management team with his many years of business experience and offering technical guidance when required.

Carl Futcher comments: “Although it may come as a surprise to some, this change has been well planned, and I feel that now, with changes in my personal circumstances, it is the right time for myself, as well as for the team. We have a great team in place to continue the evolution and growth of PlastikCity and PlastikMedia.

“Anyone that knows us well will already know that Jess has been an essential and core employee since she joined many years ago. She now has the skills, experience and support around her to be a huge success in her new role.

“I will still be at Interplas, and other industry events in the future, so please still drop by and for a chat. I am delighted to officially pass the PlastikCity baton to Jess and start to take a back seat.”

Carl has been a UK plastics industry stalwart for many years. His father Wally Futcher was a toolmaker who transitioned into a Managing Director of a plastics company, and Carl grew up in plastics factories in Wales and South Africa. Carl began his career as a machinery salesman aged 21, initially working for Sandretto and progressing to Sales Director, before moving to become Managing Director of Negri Bossi in 2000. Carl left his role at Negri Bossi to form PlastikCity in 2012, which has since grown to be a well-recognised brand and champion of plastics manufacturing in the UK and Ireland.

Evolution, Not Revolution

As a company that advertises its industry-specific knowledge and contacts as a core strength, the changing roles of Carl and Jess will not impact activities or outcomes for current or future PlastikCity partners.

While Carl will still be available for technical assistance when required, PlastikCity has for many years put a large emphasis on training and upskilling its staff, both in the latest trends and digital marketing techniques, but also in industry-specific process and equipment knowledge.

By working alongside training providers such as RJG and more recently, Sierra 57 Consult, the entire PlastikCity team is educated with plastics processing training and an orientation on materials and machinery, enabling the delivery of marketing services with significant industry know-how.

Bringing Young Blood to the Sector

There are other role changes afoot in the PlastikCity offices, as Will Clarke, formerly Marketing Executive and then Partnerships Manager, becomes Sales Director. Will has been heading up the sales and partnerships area of PlastikCity for around 18 months but will assume full responsibility following Carl’s change of role.

Marketing Apprentice Dane Chaplin is reaching the end of his 13-month training programme and will assume the newly created role of Marketing and Sales Executive, continuing his learning from his marketing apprenticeship, as well as assisting Will with managing PlastikCity’s membership services, and promoting PlastikMedia’s marketing activities.

Finally, the PlastikCity team continues to be supported by the ongoing work of Becca Watt on news and marketing.