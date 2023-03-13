Plastribution adds thermoplastics firm Eagle Plastics to portfolio

UK plastics and raw materials distributor, Plastribution, has acquired Leicester-based thermoplastics sheet supplier, Eagle Plastics, for an undisclosed sum. The company says this move enables Plastribution to add a sheet business to its products division, which currently includes films and foil distributors, Plasfilms and Plasfoils. All staff at Eagle Plastics will be retained.

Founded in 1994 and occupying a 10,000 sq ft site in Thurmaston, Eagle Plastics has eleven employees and supplies a range of semi-finished thermoplastic materials to a diverse client base, including blue-chip organisations. Typical products, which are available in a wide variety of types, sizes, finishes, gauges and colours, include sheet for point-of-sale, shop displays and mirrored plastic sheet as an alternative to glass.

Since its inception, the company claims to have achieved steady, organic growth. Increasing its national market share and pursuing expansion opportunities across a range of sectors. Having built up the business, the shareholders of the firm have offered the company for sale as part of their retirement plans.

managing director of Eagle plastics, Darren Clarke, said: “It is really exciting to be opening this new chapter in the history of Eagle Plastics,In addition to continuing the existing business, we are looking forward to expanding the product range and continuing to deliver the excellent service that has built our reputation, and in this regard, there is a great fit with the culture and values of Plastribution. Operating from our existing premises with the same team will make for a seamless transition and ensure a secure future for customers, suppliers and employees.”

Mike Boswell, managing director of Plastribution Group, added: “We are delighted to acquire this niche plastic sheet distribution business as part of our strategy to further develop sales of semi-finished plastic products. With its light manufacturing and in-house warehouse, Eagle Plastics has developed an outstanding reputation for quality and service.

The business will continue to operate from its current location in Leicester and we are delighted that Darren will continue in his role as MD. Looking to the future, we are planning to offer customers a broader range of material types, including eco-friendly products.”