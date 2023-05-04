Polyplastics film gains APR Critical Guidance Recognition

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has granted Critical Guidance Recognition to Polyplastics USA for flexible multilayer laminated polyethylene (PE) films for stand-up pouches with up to 20% TOPAS 8007F-600, 7010F-600, and 6013F-04 cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) grades. Polyplastics claims that APR recognition demonstrates that the company’s TOPAS COC delivers significant thermal improvement and is compatible with the PE recycle stream.

To meet the packaging industry’s demands for a circular economy, Polyplastics claims it is aggressively developing necessary data to support industry-wide sustainability efforts. This will allow companies to confidently use COC to enhance the performance of recyclable products.

In 2021, Polyplastics earned APR Critical Guidance Recognition for flexible multi-layered film for stand-up pouches with up to 14% TOPAS cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) and high-gloss HDPE containers with 20% COC. TOPAS COC has also been certified as a recyclable material by the European independent testing lab, Institut cyclos-HTP. In Europe, TOPAS materials are the first cyclic olefin resins in the industry to be deemed recyclable with PE and polypropylene (PP) for film and injection molding uses.

× Expand Polyplastics

Polyplastics’ innovation has been recognised as meeting or exceeding APR PE-CG-01 Critical Guidance Protocol for PE film and flexible packaging criteria. These APR protocols are intended to improve the quality of the recycled stream by helping companies make informed decisions about the consequences of packaging solutions. The APR is an international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry, and has taken the lead in setting standards for plastics recyclability at U.S. recyclers.

The APR recognition is expected to cover most future mono-material stand-up pouch application developments, which are a key part of Polyplastics’ growth plan. The APR recognition for COC is also an important development for brand owners, manufacturers, and processors who seek recycled packaging solutions to meet today’s broad sustainability needs, explained Paul Tatarka, market development manager for Polyplastics USA. “COC is a highly effective material option that can be used as a strategic component to meet today’s environmental demands,” said Tatarka. “Discrete COC layers in a multi-layer structure can be an effective and efficient design option for recyclable flexible films, particularly for stand-up pouches, and provide maximum performance.”

It is claimed that COC can provide important enhancements to PE and produce recyclable all-polyolefin stand-up pouches that deliver dimensional stability under thermal and mechanical stress.

Polyplastics says it has been successful in the commercial development of COC-enhanced, flexible PE stand-up pouches for a range of consumer applications.