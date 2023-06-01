Renewable Materials Conference and Awards returns for 2023 with record attendance

The annual Renewable Materials Conference, took place from 23 to 25 May at “Rhein Sieg Forum” in Siegburg (near Cologne), which was a new venue for the event.

Organisers say that a record of 465 participants from 32 countries attended 80 presentations, 20 panel discussions and five workshops. Throughout the three days, a matchmaking area, long lunch breaks and three evening meeting points ensured extensive and ‘effective’ networking.

Investors and brand owners are putting increasing pressure on suppliers to invest rapidly in alternative carbon sources, the availability of which was a key theme at the conference.

Michael Carus, CEO of nova-Institute, an independent, science-based research and consultancy institute in Germany and organiser of the conference, said:

“It is clear what needs to be done, the technologies exist and many companies are willing to invest in renewable solutions. What is missing now are smart policies to build the bridge between now and 2050 for companies to remain competitive in the sustainability transformation.”

The conference presented and discussed many possible pathways to a net-zero future for materials and chemicals. Dominik Müller, Senior Manager Sustainability & Market Development at UPM Biochemicals (FI), the platinum sponsor of the conference, added:

“The Renewable Materials Conference was the perfect platform to discuss with other experts how we can accelerate the transformation towards a net zero circular economy, which is only feasible with a joint holistic approach of value chain collaboration. It became clear that alternative feedstocks, such as bio-based, CO2-based and recycled feedstocks, are the key levers to enable this transformation. There is a need for clear and strong messages and commitment along the value chain from feedstock suppliers towards the chemical sector to brands to enable the industry to act faster and bolder.“

The winners of the prestigious innovation award have been chosen

With the “Renewable Material of the Year 2023” innovation award, the nova-Institute (organiser) and Covestro (sponsor) recognise what they say are ‘three particularly exciting and promising solutions’ that contribute to replacing fossil carbon from the ground. Thirty companies responded to the call for entries, six nominees presented their innovations at the conference and three were selected by the participants of the Renewable Materials Conference.

Christoph Gürtler, Head of Global Industry Academia Cooperations at Covestro (DE), congratulated the winner: “With Kuori (CH) working on bio-based and biodegradable elastic materials, e.g. for shoe sole applications, the audience selected a highly interesting topic for the prestigious Renewable Materials of the Year Award 2023. We congratulate the winner and are proud to sponsor this award and to have a long-term relationship with the nova-Institute and the Renewable Carbon Initiative. It is a very fruitful collaboration and the Renewable Materials Conference in Siegburg was a great success.”

Raul Schweizer, Chief Operating Officer of KUORI (CH): “It is a privilege for us to be selected by international experts from industry and research as the 'Renewable Material of the Year 2023'. The positive spirit and will to change towards a circular economy is in line with our company values and mission. We have had the opportunity to discuss this with international companies, made valuable contacts and look forward to more.”

First Winner

KUORI – Bio-based and Biodegradable Elastic Materials (KUORI (CH))

Kuori is developing and producing bio-based and biodegradable elastic materials based on food waste such as banana peels and nutshells, which are sustainable alternatives for conventional elastic materials in various applications.

The first use case are shoe soles. The company is working together with shoe producers who make soles from the innovative materials. This avoids the accumulation of persistent microplastics and offers an ecological end of life perspective for the product.

The company says that these materials can be fully reintegrated into the biological cycle by industrial composting.

Second Winner

Carbon-Light Yeast Oil (COLIPI (DE))

COLIPI develops bioprocesses for the transformation of CO₂ to sustainable carbon-light alternatives to plant oils like palm oil. The company says that the ‘’core innovation and enabler is a patented gas fermentation bioreactor that safely unlocks world’s fastest CO₂ utilising microorganisms which turn off-gasses containing CO₂ (directly), H2 and O2 to carbohydrate rich biomass. These biomass and/or industrial organic side streams serve as feedstock for heterotrophic fermentations, e.g. yeast oil fermentation.

Certain yeast strains have the strength of feedstock agnosticism: a vast variety of different feedstocks can serve as carbon source, among others C5 sugars, C6 sugars, volatile fatty acids, and fat residues. Colipi is actively engaged in joint research and development with large corporations which provide potential feedstocks whereas Colipi tests them for purpose fit. The product consists of triacylglycerides, in composition equivalent to those of plants e.g. oil palm, mainly consisting of C16:0, C18:0 and C18:1 fatty acids. Further valuable molecules like antioxidative vitamins namely astaxanthin, tocopherols, and other carotenoids are produced.

Third Winner

Traceless – Plastic-Free Natural Polymer (traceless materials (DE))

Traceless is part of a new generation of plastic-free natural polymer materials that aims to go beyond bio-based or biodegradable plastics. The material is based on plant residues of the agricultural industry and contains 100 % bio-based carbon content – hereby supporting the transition from fossils to renewables, while additionally avoiding direct food conflict.

It is also claimed that Traceless is a toxic-free and climate friendly solution, as according to the company the production and disposal emit up to 95 % less CO₂ compared to conventional plastics. The patent-pending production technology is scalable and efficient, saving by average 83 % of fossil energy demand during production.

The company also claims that plastics and packaging industry can further process this granulate to rigid applications, flexible films, coatings or adhesives, using standard converting technologies.

