SABIC announces development of PCR based resin

Chemicals producer, SABIC has announced its new PCR-based NORYL resin technology, formulated using 25 percent or more post-consumer recycled (PCR) content and aimed at providing additional, sustainable material options for customers. The technology was validated through the commercialization of several grades, including NORYL NH5120RC3 resin containing 30 percent PCR content, which helps to lower its global warming potential (GWP) by 10 percent compared to the incumbent, fossil-based grade.

× Expand SABIC’s new PCR-based NORYL resin technology is formulated using 25 percent or more post-consumer recycled (PCR) content

The latest PCR-based technology can be incorporated into more than 200 existing NORYL resin grades, as well as an unlimited number of new grades based on specific customer requirements. These include a glass fibre-reinforced grade and an unreinforced, non-FR grade. Further, SABIC offers resin customisation services to meet specific application requirements, as well as a full array of technical support services. It can help support circularity while maintaining the robust physical properties required for demanding applications. The company claims that this sustainable solution is among the first polyphenylene ether (PPE)-based material technologies to incorporate such a significant level of recycled content.

“Our new PCR-based NORYL resin technology is another milestone in SABIC’s long-term strategy to address customers’ sustainability requirements and support circularity,” said Joshua Chiaw, director, Business Management, LNP & NORYL, Specialties, SABIC. “Incorporating a high level of PCR content is just one of our approaches to making our products more sustainable. We have also pioneered chemical upcycling of single-use polyethylene terephthalate bottles and are expanding our use of bio-based feedstocks. These sustainability achievements can be found across SABIC’s Specialties business and demonstrate that we are not simply looking to the future – we are delivering breakthrough products today.”

Luc Govaerts, technology director, Specialties, SABIC said: “Developing PPE-based engineering resins with high percentages of recycled material is not trivial and poses a range of technical challenges. With our product and process expertise, our scientists developed a new PCR-based portfolio, and we are now launching our first flame-retardant NORYL material with consistent performance, including hydrolytic and dimensional stability and mechanical property retention in harsh outdoor environments. Depending on application requirements, customers may be able to replace incumbent, fossil-based NORYL grades with our new PCR-based technology and achieve desired performance while reducing their carbon footprint.”