SABIC wins big at Edison Awards 2023

Chemicals and plastics producer, SABIC has been awarded five Edison Awards 2023 for its solutions, designed to meet the needs of its customers and the broader value chain, and as well aligned with SAUDI Vision 2030.

× Expand SABIC

This is the third year in a row SABIC's solutions have been recognized by Edison Awards.

SABIC won 3 gold and 2 bronze awards across three separate areas for its new products and solutions. These areas include "Food and Agriculture", "Material Science" and "Sustainability."

"SABIC is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Edison Awards, demonstrating our continued leadership in new technology and innovation advancements. These are key elements of our continued business growth on our journey to be the preferred world leader in chemicals and provide innovative solutions for the future that create a more sustainable world," said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO at SABIC.

The Edison Awards recognized SABIC's collaboration in the innovative development of a frozen food packaging solution that uses recycled ocean bound plastic. Recognized as a gold award winner within the "Green Remediation" category, the solution uses SABIC's TRUCIRCLE certified circular polyethylene from feedstock sourced from post-consumer plastic waste recovered from oceans feeding areas and rivers. The solution was designed in collaboration with manufacturer of flexible film products, Polivouga and the brand owner Nueva Pescanova Group, who specialise in products like frozen seafood, making it a truly circular product.

Finally, in the final "Material Science" category, the Edison Awards recognized SABIC for their innovative heat resistant resins that can be used in electric vehicles and on cutting-edge circuit boards. SABIC's NORLY resin received the bronze award in the "Enhanced Performance" subgroup. The resin can be used as an insulation film on EV batteries and charging systems to increase safety. Additionally, the EXTEM resin, which received the gold award, offers manufacturers the capability to mount optical connectors onto printed circuit boards, simplifying assembly processes and enabling mass production of circuit boards needed for technology products.

The Edison Awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, product development methods, and innovative achievements helped change the world. Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honouring, and fostering innovations and innovators, and the annual competition honours excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.