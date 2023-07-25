Sierra 57 Consult named Best Precision Engineering recruitment agency

Sierra 57 Consult, a specialist precision engineering recruitment and consultancy agency based in Worcestershire, UK, announces that it has won the prestigious title of Best Precision Engineering Recruitment Agency 2023 - UK. The company says that this recognition not only highlights the exceptional commitment of Sierra 57 Consult but also underscores the profound benefits it brings to its valued customers.

× Expand Sierra 57 Consult

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and dedicated service, Sierra 57 Consult offers expert technical recruitment, onsite mould training, and tooling validation project management, and is committed to meeting the evolving challenges of the plastics industry.

Ivor Griffiths, the General Manager of the Recruitment Division at Sierra 57 Consult, shares his insights, "Working closely with our industry associates, we strive to offer a broad reach that covers various industry sectors. Our mission is to support our clients in the plastics manufacturing industry by sourcing the most skilled candidates and assisting them in retaining top talent within their organisations."

When it comes to Sierra 57 Consult's team, the emphasis is on finding the best fit. Griffiths highlights: "The most important thing for us when searching for new staff is for candidates to have the right positive, professional attitude and the drive to learn and develop their own knowledge bank." This focus enables Sierra 57 Consult to deliver unparalleled service to its clients, catering to their unique requirements. The company has a wealth of combined experience but provides comprehensive training to ensure everyone is aligned and offers clear growth opportunities within the organisation.

At Sierra 57 Consult, effective communication is the cornerstone of success. Maintaining the highest standards of communication with clients and candidates alike ensures a thoroughly professional service and keeps everyone updated throughout the process.

In 2022, Sierra 57 Consult’s Plastic injection moulding training arm which won the 2022 Plastics Industry Award for ‘Best Training and Development Initiative’, delivered 181 courses to 455 individuals, achieving an impressive 96% pass rate. These courses are accredited by the IoM3 for Continuous Professional Development, reflecting Sierra 57 Consult's commitment to providing valuable ongoing learning opportunities.