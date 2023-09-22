SMARTech energy partners with organisations to reduce their energy consumption, costs- company using Interplas to showcase efficiency

As an award-winning energy management and reduction specialist, SMARTech energy are exhibiting at Interplas 2023 to showcase its Energy Efficiency as a Service (EEaaS) programme to the manufacturing industry. This energy management programme guarantees to help businesses to reduce their energy usage by between 20% and 33%. Thereby helping organisations to save energy, save money and save carbon.

The team at SMARTech energy are inviting delegates to visit Stand FF7 to get a better understanding of how and why reducing a site’s total energy consumption is what really lowers a business’s exposure to a volatile energy market - whilst reducing carbon footprint.

This exhibition will provide a platform to discuss how its team of energy consultants develop bespoke energy and carbon management strategies, which optimise the energy performance and operating conditions of a site. This, together with the installation of energy efficient technologies with proven and guaranteed energy savings - plus on-going support, is really helping businesses to become more sustainable.

Managing Director for SMARTech energy Stuart Pearce said “With the UK manufacturing industry facing continuing pressures from soaring energy costs, my team and I are eager to be able to help identify opportunities where SMARTech energy can deliver sustainable energy efficient solutions, which not only benefit the financial aspects of a company, but the environmental net zero targets too”.