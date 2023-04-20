SodaStream announces reduction of single use plastic bottles

In honour of Earth Day 2023, sparkling water brand SodaStream has announced the elimination of 5 billion single-use plastic bottles in 2022.

The company says 5 billion single-use plastic bottles were eliminated by SodaStream consumers in 2022, by using its sustainable products to create perfect sparkling experiences. The company claims SodaStream's sparkling water makers are made of ‘high-quality materials’, which are durable and made to last for years, demonstrating the brand's passion for saving the planet. The brand's cylinders are also reusable, refillable, and recyclable.

SodaStream's CEO, Eyal Shohat said: "SodaStream's vision is to change the way the world drinks by inspiring to Push for Better, and empowering people to make better choices not only for themselves, but for the planet. One SodaStream saves up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles, and thanks to our dedicated consumers around the world, we managed to save more than 5 billion single-use plastic bottles in the last year."