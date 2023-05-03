Solvay's bio-based polymer wins 'people's choice award'

Solvay, a producer of specialty materials, has announced that its Amodel Bios polyphthalate amide (PPA) has won the Plastics Industry Association’s (PIA) 2023 People’s Choice Award contest, in which the partially bio-based polymer competed with the final nominees from all 2023 PIA Re|Focus Sustainability Innovation Award categories. The award was presented to Solvay during the Re|Focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (USA) on May 2 and recognises the environmental benefits derived from the material’s sustainable production.

Brian Baleno, Head of Marketing Automotive at Solvay said: “We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award, which truly celebrates our efforts and initiatives to pioneer the sustainability focus in our industry. It is great to see appreciation for an innovative solution that reduces environmental impact without compromising material performance.”

Amodel Bios PPA is a partially bio-sourced long-chain PPA made with non-food competing biomass. It is produced at Solvay’s Augusta, Georgia manufacturing site, which according to the company uses 100% renewable energy to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Thanks to this sustainable combination, the polymer has the lowest global warming potential (GWP) of all PPA resins, world-wide. Further extending its favourable environmental performance profile, the plant has reduced water consumption and non-sustainable industrial waste by 38% and 34%, respectively, compared to a 2018 baseline.

Key properties of Amodel Bios PPA include the highest glass transition temperature (Tg 135°C) among all biobased PPA resins, very low moisture absorption, high elongation and weld line strength, excellent dimensional stability and chemical resistance. The polymer is available in specialised structural, electrification and flame-retardant grades. Solvay claims It shows good colourability and flow, and delivers aesthetic surface quality as molded. With an ideal fit in automotive and electronics, according to Solvay Amodel Bios PPA is particularly suitable for e-mobility and electrical applications and helps manufacturers meet ambitious carbon reduction targets, including Scope 3. Typical applications are surface mount devices, connectors, circuit breakers, switches and fluid connectors.