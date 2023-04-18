SONGWON unveils new range of polymer stabilisers

Songwon Industrial, the 2nd largest manufacturer of polymer stabilizers in the world and a key global specialty chemicals player, is showcasing the newest additions to its broad portfolio of high-performance solutions at Chinaplas 2023 in Shenzhen, China from April 17th – April 20th.

SONGWON claims its proprietary technology and backward integration make it possible for the company to continue to deliver the high quality, consistency and security of supply that customers have come to expect.

With its comprehensive portfolio of antioxidants and UV stabilizers offered in a full range of physical product forms, SONGWON says is perfectly positioned to effectively serve the specific needs of Chinese customers. SONGWON says Chinaplas 2023 offers an ideal opportunity and an excellent platform to highlight its strengths and strong, ongoing commitment to the plastics industry in China.

In addition to its broad range of products, SONGWON is presenting its latest products: SONGNOX 9228 antioxidant and SONGSORB 1164 UV absorber at the fair. Suitable for packaging, agriculture, building & construction, SONGNOX 9228 antioxidant and SONGSORB 1164 UV absorber are also ideal for use in home & personal care applications.

By making more severe polyolefin processing possible, especially at high temperatures, due to its hydrolytic stability, SONGNOX 9228 antioxidant overcomes the challenges traditional high-performance phosphites/phosphonites face. Moreover, it also delivers excellent color protection for Cr-type high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) and engineering resins.

The triazine, SONGSORB 1164, is the latest addition to SONGWON’s UV absorber range and protects plastics against UV light degradation. It was specially developed to be suitable for use with polyolefins that come into contact with food. In comparison to conventional benzotriazole UV absorbers, the company saysSONGSORB 1164 enables manufacturers to achieve a longer service life for polyolefins and engineering plastics exposed to outdoor weathering.