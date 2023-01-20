Star Plastics continues rebranding effort

Star Plastics, a global producer of engineering-grade resins, has unveiled new product line names and brand pillars as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

The company claims the new product brand names – Orion Engineered Resins and reNova Recycled Resins – represent Star Plastics’ investment to grow its suite of engineered compounds for customers and a strategic focus on its unmatched recycled product line, which is a foundational strength of the company based on its more than three decades’ experience with recycled content.

Don Wiseman, Star Plastics’ chief executive officer said: “The new product line names illustrate Star Plastics’ commitment to accelerated growth and our continued evolution to meet customers’ needs, both inside the company and out, Meanwhile, our new brand pillars reflect the renewed sense of purpose, energy and enthusiasm of all our employees and perfectly embody our commitment to quality, service and innovation.”

The rebranding follows recent announcements of a $5 million investment in new equipment and a global partnership with LATI a European manufacturer of engineering thermoplastics.

Reflecting renewal, the newly named reNova Recycled product line brings together the company’s experience in processing recycled polymers and the company’s recycled resins product line – including UL Environment-certified polymers, UL-listed fire-retardant materials, custom colors and content containing post-industrial (PIR) and pre- and post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, information technology equipment (ITE) recycled material, or ocean-bound plastics – with the aim of being able to help customers create sustainable materials that advance sustainability goals and contribute to a circular economy.