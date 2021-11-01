Sulzer opens brand new Birmingham Service Center – featuring state-of-the-art digital capabilities

Following the recent completion of Sulzer’s purpose-built service centre in Birmingham, the facility was officially opened by His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent on October 27, 2021. The investment in this state-of-the-art service centre represents Sulzer’s ongoing commitment to delivering the next generation of service excellence and provides 24/7 support to customers around the world.

Located on the prestigious Birmingham Business Park, the latest enhancement to Sulzer’s extensive network of service centres has been specifically designed to optimise workflows. It ensures customers receive best-in-class service in terms of quality and speed of repair. Following the official opening, guests were given a guided tour of the new facilities and shown how their businesses will benefit from the latest in advanced repair technologies provided by Sulzer.

Building on the legacy of the Camp Hill site, which has provided engineering expertise for 100 years, Sulzer has relocated its wealth of engineering knowledge and craftsmanship to a purpose-built facility. The comprehensive range of in-house design skills and cutting-edge technology are being used to deliver precision repairs and improve equipment performance.

Chris Powles Head of Electro-Mechanical Services - EMEA, commented: "We have created a centre of excellence that operates on lean manufacturing principles and sets the benchmark for the maintenance and repair of all vital equipment. Our engineering expertise and experience mean we deliver the highest quality of service and we encourage customers to visit us and see for themselves.”

As part of the relocation, Sulzer has invested in new equipment including larger, 50-tonne overhead cranes and constructed an upgraded overspeed balancing pit, which is the only independent facility in the UK. The company offers optimised overhaul projects for all crucial industrial equipment including cutting-edge additive manufacturing and state-of-the-art digital technologies. Together with the ability to design, manufacture and test high-voltage coils, as well as advanced reverse engineering capabilities, Sulzer delivers best-in-class services to its customers.