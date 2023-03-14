Sumitomo Demag to reward DIP finalists with industry training

Design Innovation in Plastics has announced that finalists in this year’s competition are to be given a two-day training course tailored to DIP, as part of their prize, thanks to one of the world’s leading manufacturers of injection moulding machines.

In a brand new industry-sponsorship from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, the training course will be offered to all six finalists, and will take place on May 3-4 at the company’s training academy in Daventry.

The course will take place three weeks before the six DIP finalists present their products to the competition’s panel of industry judges at the final judging session in London, giving them time to take on board new ideas as they finesse both their products and their presentations.

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is part of a global organisation specialising in the production of electric, hybrid and servo hydraulic injection moulding machines. These are supplied to all sectors, including automotive, packaging, electric/electronic, medical and pharmaceutical, building products and leisure.

Chairman of DIP, Martin Sixsmith, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Sumitomo (SHI) Demag on board for the 2023 competition, welcoming them to our ‘stable’ of highly valued sponsors. This is a really great opportunity for our finalists to gain some hands-on experience from industry experts in the world of material processing and manufacturing. It will help them refine their ideas prior to the DIP final judging session and will stand them in great stead in their future careers as product designers.”