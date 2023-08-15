Sumitomo (SHI) Demag's All electric 75 ton machine set to be the company's Interplas star

To mark Interplas turning 75, where 75 industry leaders that have shaped the profession will be recognised, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is making its own contribution, announcing its exhibit centrepiece is a compact all-electric 75 ton machine.

The IntElect 75 on display has been proven to lower energy consumption for mass-moulders by up to 75%. Additionally, the IntElect series now reportedly accounts for approximately 75% of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag‘s global order intake.

For productivity and energy efficiency, the company claims that the IntElect 75 ticks all the boxes. Customers that have switched from a 100 ton hydraulic machine to the IntElect 75 regularly see their energy consumption fall, states Sumitomo (SHI) Demag director Dave Raine.

Processors are also impressed by its exceptionally small physical footprint. Although compact, the IntElect2 75T has configurable options for tie bar spacing and mould height. Its unique toggle design also adds 10% more locking force, allowing moulders to produce components and use tools that may have historically required a larger 100 ton machine.

Numerous IntElect machines have already been commissioned and installed into production and cleanroom facilities throughout UK and Ireland. Side entry robots have been integrated on several to accommodate low ceiling heights sometimes encountered in cleanrooms.