TCT awards showcases the best in 3D printing

Wednesday night saw the winners announced at TCT Awards, sponsored by HP, alongside the 2023 inductees to the prestigious TCT Hall of Fame and the Women in 3D Printing Award.

× Expand TCT awards

Over 200 industry professionals gathered to celebrate the winners of these prestigious awards. The sold-out, 3-course dinner was held at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham, hosted by F1 sporting legend Johnny Herbert.

This year’s awards recognised a multitude of achievements and outstanding contributions to the 3D printing and additive manufacturing sector.

The night saw 11 winners in total, alongside 11 projects and organisations recognised as highly commended.

The TCT Awards categories are split into two main areas: Innovations and Applications. The Innovation categories celebrate developments in additive manufacturing hardware, software, materials and post processing. The Applications categories celebrate how 3D technologies are applied to give real life improvements from financial and business to social, environmental and educational. Winners are chosen by the TCT Advisory Board, a selection of nearly 30 industry experts, who vote on a shortlist.

The 2023 TCT Hall of Fame Inductees were also announced on the night with Jean-Pierre Kruth and Diana Kalisz announced as the 2023 inductees. The TCT Hall of Fame celebrates those members of the additive manufacturing community who have made a positive, significant and long-term impact on the industry.