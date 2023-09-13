Tosaf's barrier solution aims to protect against UV radiation

Tosaf's newly developed barrier solution UV9389PE EU aims to ensure that clear packaging films offer a high blocking effect against UV radiation in the wavelength range from 200 nm to 380 nm, even at low thickness.

This additive aims to protect foods from discolouration, vitamin and flavour loss as a result of the degrading effects of artificial light to which they are exposed during storage, shipping and on the shelf. In this way, Tosaf's new UV blocker contributes to the prevention of food wastage due to premature spoilage.

Unlike conventional mineral-based products of this type, the optical properties and in particular the transparency of films finished with UV9389PE EU are almost completely retained. Tosaf claims that further advantages include the high efficiency even at very low dosages as well as the minimal influences on the behaviour during production and further processing of the films, including printing and lamination.

The range of applications extends beyond foodstuffs to other industrial film applications where the protection of sensitive goods from UV radiation is required.

Tosaf says that the new UV blocker UV9389PE EU complements the company’s broad portfolio of stabiliser masterbatches to maximise resistance against UV light. Their applications reach from agricultural films, to stretch, shrink and industrial packaging and big bags (FIBC), and also cover injection moulded parts, extruded pipes and sheets, fibres and nonwovens, roofing membranes and many others.