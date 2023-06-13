TotalEnergies launches new resin for tethered cap applications

TotalEnergies has announced the commercial launch of a new high- density polypropylene (HDPE) resin for tethered cap applications, the company claims that this allows for reduced material usage, enhanced recovery and improve recycling.

TotalEnergies claims that the new HDPE 20HD07 resin has enhanced mechanical and organoleptic properties, enabling identical technical cap performances with less material than market reference, thus reducing the carbon footprint of end applications, such as beverage or cosmetic bottles.

Furthermore, it has been designed for monomaterial PE packaging solutions to facilitate sorting and recycling,and hence contributes to the circular economy. Suitable for food-contact applications, this new product complies with all the caps and closures market requirements. The company claims It is fully in line with the European Directive (EU) 2019/904 on the reduction of the impact of plastic products on the environment.

TotalEnergies will attend the AMI Plastic Closure Innovations conference in Barcelona, Spain, on June 14-15, 2023, and its experts will be available to answer questions regarding this development. "TotalEnergies is fully committed to improving the environmental impact of its products. Applying eco-design principles in our development process allows us to push downgauging possibilities further, while maintaining high performance and enhancing recyclability, in line with our ambition to produce 30% circular polymers by 2030" said Olivier Greiner, VicePresident, Polymers Europe & Orient at TotalEnergies.