Tri-Tech 3D makes Polyamide 12 available for customers- aims to reduce costs for users

In an attempt to give manufacturers access to durable, low-cost Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) materials, UK provider of Stratasys 3D printing solutions, Tri-Tech 3D, has now made Polyamide (PA) 12 available to its users.

× Expand Tri Tech 3D

It is claimed that this polymer can deliver dimensional accuracy in volume production, at lower costs than existing SAF powders, in a range of applications, including consumer goods, automotive parts or machinery components.

PA12 is a ‘high performance’ polymer designed to deliver the highest level of accuracy when compared to similar powder bed fusion materials.

Better thermal control improves part consistency, enabling users to develop complex geometries and rigid parts.

Tri-Tech 3D claims that when using PA12, users can more efficiently nest end-use parts together — achieving on average a standard twelve per cent nesting density. It is believed that this can lead to lower cost per part and faster part turnaround, making it ideal for higher volume production. At volume PA12 also delivers fine feature resolution, resulting in strong, functional and accurate parts that meet higher tolerance requirements when developing intricate components.

“After listening to feedback about PA11 from users, its great to see that users now have access to the best powder bed material on the market,” explained Robert Pitts, sales manager at Tri-Tech 3D. “Its thermal control and chemical stability improves part consistency, making it viable for a range of applications both for prototyping and mass production, including complex end-use parts, manufacturing aids and automotive parts.

“The material’s features make it a great material choice for AM users, particularly service bureaus that develop a range of parts in different applications. Its chemical resistance, thermal controls and other properties mean users can develop functional prototypes or batches of end-use products using the same material on the same platform — a game changer in the field,” concluded Pitts.

PA12 is now available for use in a variety of manufacturing applications and is compatible with the Stratasys H350 3D Printer.